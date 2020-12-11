Anthropologie's cult-favorite Capri Blue candles are on sale just in time for the holidays

Capri Blue candles look as good as they smell, and now you can get them on sale at Anthropologie.

Once upon a time, shopping for candles was effortless. You could lean it, take a big whiff and decide for yourself whether or not a scent was really your style. Nowadays, however, because of COVID-19, picking out the right candle out for your home isn't so simple. Fortunately, you can get some of the most popular candles on the market, the Capri Blue line at Anthropologie, on sale for a sweet discount.

For a limited time, select jars that are normally priced between $14 to $44 are on sale from $9.80, so you could save 30% off. These cult-favorite candles have a huge following at the store. Hand-poured and made with soy wax, the Volcano scent—a.k.a. the most well-known and most beloved aroma in the Capri Blue line—offers notes of citrus and tropical fruits and has an effervescent quality that's sure to stay with you long after you blow out the flames.

Volcano-blend candles, meanwhile, which you can get on sale for $9.80 in the mini 5-ounce version (down from $14), will make your whole house smell like the inside of an Anthropologie. Samantha Matt, shopping director at Reviewed, swears by them, noting that they not only smell great, "they come in chic jars that double as amazing home décor."

Imagining yourself in a winter wonderland is a lot easier with the Capri Blue Fir and Firewood jar candle.

In the mood for a more seasonal fragrance? This 4.8-star rated Capri Blue Fir and Firewood jar candle could give you the winter getaway vibes you've been craving. Originally $32, it drops to $22.40 for $9.60 in savings. Made from soy wax, this woodsy pick has notes of clove, pine needle, white birch, vetiver and musk but carries a fruity twist of apple, which offsets the otherwise totally wintergreen aroma of this pleasant offering. One Anthro shopper raved: "This candle is amazing! It has a [by-the-fireside] feel that makes me feel warm and cozy inside. This is a great scent to replace my Capri Blue for the colder months."

Still not convinced? Consider this: In addition to a great candle, you'll get free shipping on all orders of $50 or more with a 60-day window to return any items that you're not completely happy with—although judging by the reviews, we'd be willing to bet that won't be an issue!

Get Capri Blue Candles at Anthropologie from $9.80 (Save $4.20 to $13.20)

