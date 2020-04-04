Anthropologie just put dozens of spring must-haves on serious sale — but only for a limited time

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Save 40% on some of Anthropologie's best-selling blouses, pants and more.

If you’re looking to add some boho-chic pieces to your spring wardrobe, Anthropologie’s latest blink-and-you-miss-it sale is for you.

The whimsical retailer is having a massive 40 per cent off sale on their most-loved jeans, shirts, and shoes — but only for a limited time.

Whether you’re looking for new mules, fun blouses, or just basic denim, there’s something for everyone in this sale.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below - let us know which pieces you’ll be snapping up!

Image via Anthropologie

This silk buttondown is the perfect way to welcome warmer days.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $97 (originally $138)

Image via Anthropologie

Style this embroidered blouse with a pencil skirt or go-to denim for a look that's eye-catching and elegant at once.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $59 (originally $98)

Image via Anthropologie

Style this striking top with anything from a pencil skirt to your favourite polished denim.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $47 (originally $78)

Image via Anthropologie

No wardrobe is complete without the effortless polish of a classic buttondown.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $67 (originally $98)

Image via Anthropologie

Featuring an array of whimsical prints rendered in vibrant hues, these effortless mules have us ready to to welcome sunnier days.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $72 (originally $120)

Image via Anthropologie

Buttons at the ankle lend this bootcut pair a hint of vintage-inspired charm.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $97 (originally $138)

Image via Anthropologie

A paint splatter effect grants these slim boyfriend jeans a well-loved feel - while embroidered florals offer a refined feminine finish.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $126 (originally $158)

Image via Anthropologie

A pair of pretty gold flats that are sure to jazz up any outfit.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $77 (originally $110)

Image via Anthropologie

Designed for versatility and function, a denim jumpsuit is a laidback essential with style to spare.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $175 (originally $219)

Image via Anthropologie

Whether used for travel, daytime naps, or your nightly ritual, this luxurious eye mask blocks out light so you can fall asleep faster and wake up feeling rested and refreshed.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $17 (originally $24)

Image via Anthropologie

Endlessly on trend, this lace buttondown brings a touch of romance to skinny denim and midi skirts.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $62 (originally $88)

