10 Anthropologie summer sale dresses we're adding to our basket

The best dresses in Anthropologie's 50% off summer sale. (Anthropologie)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Anthropologie is one of our go-to high street brands for luxe clothing. The brands stocked by the American retailer are a cut above average and so the odd dress really takes our wardrobes to the next level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The only problem? It’s a tad expensive. Hence why we love Anthropologie’s sales.

The shop’s 50% off summer sale has just begun and, as usual, it’s packed with gorgeous pieces including numerous dresses we’ve got our eye on.

Brands featured include Just Female, Faithfull The Brand, MUNTHE and Beaumont Organic: the dress selection is vast. From an elegant, organic cotton wrap dress to a smocked mini and a slinky satin slip there’s something for everyone.

Be prepared to move fast: Anthropologie’s sales are notoriously popular and sizes and styles don’t hang around for long.

For now, the sale is restricted to AnthroPerks members (it’s free to sign up) who can score 50% off selected buys using the promo code ‘SNEAKPEEK’.

Our top sale dress picks from Anthropologie’s summer sale

Just Female Organic-Cotton Wrap Dress

Faithfull The Brand Margherita Smocked Mini Dress | Now £70 (Was £140)

Faithfull The Brand Margherita Smocked Mini Dress

Beaumont Organic Aoko Printed Organic-Cotton Dress

Storm & Marie Jerry Slip Dress

Faithfull The Brand Anita V-Neck Midi Dress

Kaia Maxi Dress | Now £65 (Was £130)

Kaia Maxi Dress

Liliana Eyelet Maxi Dress | Now £110 (Was £220)

Liliana Eyelet Maxi Dress

Tela Hasani Colourblocked Dress | Now £169 (Was £338)

Tela Hasani Colourblocked Dress

Skye Embroidered Mini Dress | Now £74 (Was £148)

Skye Embroidered Mini Dress

MUNTHE Edam Slip Dress | Now £84.50 (Was £169)