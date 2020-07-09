Anthropologie has further reduced its summer sale: Shop our 10 top picks

Anthropologie is offering customers an additional 30% off sale items on homeware, furniture and fashion items. (Getty Images)

The summer sales are coming in thick and fast, with huge discounts on major labels, including Nike, ASOS, and Anthropologie.

Anthropologie launched a huge 70% off sale, and now the American retailer is treating customers once more with an extra 30% off sale items.

Claiming the extra discount is super easy, as all you have to do is enter “EXTRA30” at the checkout.

Whether you are looking to buy that item of clothing you have had your eye on for weeks, stock up on timeless wardrobe staples, or give your summer wardrobe an update, there is something for everyone.

However, others may be looking to give their outfits a refresh with their accessories and footwear.

While others may have taken the time in lockdown to give their home a makeover, instead of their wardrobe.

If that is the case Anthropologie has quaint trinkets, as well as crockery, home decor, furniture, and much much more so you can add the personal touch to your humble abode.

There are plenty of items for you to treat yourself, there are also great bargains to be had for those who want to spoil a friend too.

Sifting through the sale items can be slightly overwhelming, which is where we come in.

We have curated a selection of home, fashion and beauty buys in Anthropologie’s sale to suit everyone’s needs and budgets.

Shop our top picks from Anthropologie’s sale

Lucca Chair

Selected Femme Katie Leather Jacket

Pilcro Flynn Utility Denim Jumpsuit

Criss-Cross Flat-Woven Rug

Hand-Knotted Alba Cushion

Gardenia Monogram Journal

Mother-of-Pearl Zodiac-Coin Necklace

E8 by Miista Zelia Leather Heels

Ilana Side Plate