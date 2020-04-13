Anthropologie just took an additional 50% off all their sale items: Shop our top 10 picks

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Anthropologie has just slashed the prices of all their sale items.

Looking for pieces to elevate your spring wardrobe? Anthropologie’s got you covered.

The boho-chic retailer is currently having a massive sale on sale, where prices on already on-sale merchandise have been slashed by an additional 50 per cent. Just add an item to your basket and you’ll see the updated price at checkout.

From pretty blouses to transitional staples, there’s something in this sale for everyone - but hurry, with prices this good, things are going to sell out quickly.

We’ve rounded up 10 of our favourite picks below - let us know which ones you’ll be wearing this spring!

Image via Anthropologie

With a playfully zebra-printed finish, this eyelash cardigan offers a dreamy, modern take on layering.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $45 (originally $138)

Image via Anthropologie

Eye-catching florals and a sweeping silhouette make this boho-inspired dress a dreamy, date night essential.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $50 (originally $178)

Image via Anthropologie

This season, swap your go-to-cardigan for a swingy, feminine silhouette.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $25 (originally $88)

Image via Anthropologie

Mimicking the look and feel of warm, textural wool, this layer keeps you chic and comfortable during transitional weather.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $25 (originally $118)

Image via Anthropologie

A billowing silhouette offers a dramatic take on classic trousers, while roomy pockets lend them a handy, modern touch.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $70 (originally $128)

Image via Anthropologie

Peplum is a cornerstone of modern womenswear, and for good reason - its feminine cut is both playful and refined.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $25 (originally $78)

Image via Anthropologie

Adding a playful touch of texture to any outfit, this puff-sleeved sweater will take you through the transitional months in style.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $40 (originally $120)

Image via Anthropologie

This pleated skirt will work overtime in your closet, effortlessly pairing with graphic tees, sweaters, and buttondowns alike.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $35 (originally $118)

Image via Anthropologie

With a cozy mock neck and a streamlined silhouette, this oh-so-soft sweater is a layer you'll cherish.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $25 (originally $88)

Image via Anthropologie

Charming and comfortable enough for everyday wear, this feminine wrap blouse is an ideal topper for weekend adventures and casual soirees.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $25 (originally $88)

