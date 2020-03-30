Anthropologie is having a huge sale on dresses — but hurry, it's only for a limited time
If the warmer weather has you dreaming of flowing dresses (or standout minis), Anthropologie’s latest sale is meant for you.
The dreamy, boho-chic retailer is currently having 40 per cent off of all of their dresses — but only for a limited time.
Right now most of us are bundled up in loungewear, but if you’re looking for warm weather inspiration, this is the perfect time to pick up some gorgeous pieces for spring and summer.
From whimsical maxi dresses to chic tunics, there’s something for everyone to love in this sale and we’ve rounded up ten of our top picks below!
Ondine Maxi Dress
Eye-catching florals and a sweeping silhouette make this boho-inspired dress a dreamy essential.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $119 (originally $198)
Aurora Linen Tiered Tunic
Crafted from light-as-air linen, this breezy tunic is an essential for days spent in the sun.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $130 (originally $218)
Alessandra Maxi Dress
Delightfully dreamy, this sweeping, boho-inspired maxi features beaded embellishments and a medley of abstract motifs.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $137 (originally $228)
Sacha Jacquard Tiered Tunic
A shimmery jacquard finish lends a dash of drama to this easy-to-style tunic.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $96 (originally $128)
Aidy Colorblocked Midi Dress
Comfortable, sweet and refined, this colour blocked dress is an easygoing complement to kitten heels, flats, or your favourite ankle boots.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $104 (originally $148)
Esther Embroidered Midi Dress
Embroidered florals bloom across this midi dress for an enchanting, occasion-ready finish.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $155 (originally $258)
Cassandra Midi Dress
Vintage-inspired and fashion-forward at once, this split-print midi dress brings charm and whimsy to your wardrobe.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $110 (originally $158)
Talulah Tiered Midi Dress
Flowy, feminine, and oh-so-sweet, this peasant-inspired midi dress is sure to earn you compliments.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $107 (originally $178)
Midnight Shimmer Midi Dress
Glimmering metallic accents lend this tiered midi dress a dazzling and sophisticated finish.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $126 (originally $168)
Bernadette Silk Maxi Dress
Soiree-ready and sweet, this luxe silk maxi dress features puffed sleeves and an enchanting floral finish.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $143 (originally $238)
