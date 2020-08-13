Anthropologie has an extra 20% off sale items: Shop our top picks

Anthropologie is treating customers to an additional 20% off sale items, which includes fashion, accessories and home. (Anthropologie)

There is nothing we love more than news that there is a sale on, but what’s even better is when sales have additional discounts, right?

So it is music to our ears to learn Anthropologie is offering customers the chance to get a further 20% off items reduced in the sale.

All you have to do is add the promotional code “EXTRA20” at the checkout to see the pounds drop from your basket.

Anthropologie’s sale will see fashion, beauty, accessories, footwear, homeware, furniture and stationery reduced in price.

For those who are looking to give their summer wardrobe an update, snap up garments for the transitional period between summer and autumn, or buy that dress they’ve had their eye on for weeks, now is the time to do so.

Whether you are looking to buy casual everyday garments, chic summer dresses for your next garden party, or more glamorous designs for a special occasion, Anthropologie has it all.

If you are looking for accessories to jazz up an outfit, there is a vast selection of jewellery and shoes to take your look from day to night.

Want to give your home, or a room in your house, a makeover? Anthropologie has just the thing.

From cushions, to patterned rugs, decorative lighting and quirky kitchenware, there is something to add the personal touch to every interior.

Sifting through the sale can be slightly overwhelming, which is why we have rounded up our favourite items from Anthropologie’s sale to suit everyone’s needs and budgets.

Shop our top picks in Anthropologie’s sale

