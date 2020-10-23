Take an extra 40% off Anthropologie sale items — but only for this weekend

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

View photos This weekend, save an extra 40% on sale items at Anthropologie. Images via Anthropologie. More

Tired of your collection of fall fashion already? If so, Anthropologie is hosting a major sale this weekend with extra-special deals on everything you could want for a wardrobe refresh this season.

This weekend only, you can save an extra 40 per cent on sale clothing, so you can incorporate more of Anthropologie’s signature boho-chic pieces into your closet at a wallet-friendly price. No code is necessary to apply this promotion - just add your favourite items to cart and the discount will automatically be applied.

With everything from chunky knits to flowy dresses that are perfect for relaxing at home included in the sale, it’s a sale that you won’t want to miss out on.Shop some of our favourite sale picks below, and take advantage of these deals before they end on Sunday.

Diandra Pleated Joggers. Image via Anthropologie. More

For a slightly more dressed-up take on everyone’s favourite comfy bottoms, reach for a pair of these flowing pleated joggers.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $48 (originally $128)

Alizia Cowl Neck Jumpsuit. Image via Anthropologie. More

This slinky draped jumpsuit features a dramatic cowl neckline that you can easily dress up or down.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $30 (originally $158)

Farm Rio Kelsie Blouse. Image via Anthropologie. More