Take an extra 40% off Anthropologie sale items — but only for this weekend

Tired of your collection of fall fashion already? If so, Anthropologie is hosting a major sale this weekend with extra-special deals on everything you could want for a wardrobe refresh this season.
This weekend only, you can save an extra 40 per cent on sale clothing, so you can incorporate more of Anthropologie’s signature boho-chic pieces into your closet at a wallet-friendly price. No code is necessary to apply this promotion - just add your favourite items to cart and the discount will automatically be applied.
With everything from chunky knits to flowy dresses that are perfect for relaxing at home included in the sale, it’s a sale that you won’t want to miss out on.Shop some of our favourite sale picks below, and take advantage of these deals before they end on Sunday.
Diandra Pleated Joggers
For a slightly more dressed-up take on everyone’s favourite comfy bottoms, reach for a pair of these flowing pleated joggers.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $48 (originally $128)
Alizia Cowl Neck Jumpsuit
This slinky draped jumpsuit features a dramatic cowl neckline that you can easily dress up or down.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $30 (originally $158)
Farm Rio Kelsie Blouse
Oversized puff sleeves bring the drama, and are the perfect accent for your next round of video calls.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $24 (originally $118)
Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
The next time you want to give your sweats a break, try a ‘90s-inspired pair of bootcut jeans like this high-rise mid-wash pair.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $48 (originally $138)
Starry Cropped Hoodie
The ultimate comfy wardrobe staple gets an update with subtle star embroidery throughout this cropped hoodie.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $36 (originally $98)
Carlee Corduroy Blazer
Anyone else majorly regretting giving away their early ‘00s corduroy pieces? Just me?
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $48 (originally $128)
Lea Houndstooth Shimmer Cropped Coat
If your outerwear could use an update, consider this shimmering houndstooth coat for an instant dose of polish.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $66 (originally $179)
Dorothy Cardigan
Oversized collars are everywhere this season, adding a vintage appeal to all your casual looks.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $60 (originally $178)
Free People Movement After Hours Jumpsuit
Simplify your workouts with this stretch one-piece jumpsuit that lets you stretch, bend and flex with ease.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $54 (originally $148)
Estelle Star-Printed Pullover
Bring a little whimsy to your everyday life with this star-printed pullover made from a lightweight jersey knit.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $30 (originally $88)
