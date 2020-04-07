Save 40% off fresh spring picks at Anthropologie - but only for a limited time!

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe for spring, Anthropologie’s Fresh-Air Favourites sale is the perfect sale for you.

The boho-chic retailer has just put dozens of warm weather staples on sale at 40 per cent off - but hurry, this sale is only on for two days.

Whether you’re looking for new blouses, shoes, or just some pretty sunny accessories, there’s something in this sale for everyone.

Take a look at our 10 favourite pieces from the sale below!

Image via Anthropologie

This pleated blouse is a feminine staple - pair it with denim and flats for a night on the town, or add utility joggers and sneakers for an easygoing ensemble.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $47 (originally $78)

Image via Anthropologie

Featuring ladder lace details for a dainty twist, its henley-style fit pairs perfectly with denim shorts and crisp white sneakers.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $59 (originally $98)

Image via Anthropologie

A new planter for all your succulents and herbs.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $6 (originally $10)

Image via Anthropologie

Consider pairing its dainty aesthetic with utility joggers and strappy sandals or flats.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $59 (originally $98)

Image via Anthropologie

A stylish must-have for transitional weather that looks effortlessly chic.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $89 (originally $148)

Image via Anthropologie

Invite the colours of the rainbow to your picnic with this vibrantly printed cloth. Best of all? It comes with pegs to secure to the ground so you can dine with ease.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $53 (originally $88)

Image via Anthropologie

A wrapped silhouette lends feminine detail to these outfit-elevating sandals.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $48 (originally $80)

Image via Anthropologie

Featuring a crisp, relaxed fit, this blouse his tailored with an eye to flexible, fashion-forward outfitting. Its breezy silhouette both tucks easily and wears effortlessly, lending a polished twist to breezy midi skirts and high-rise denim.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $47 (originally $78)

Image via Anthropologie

A warm-weather staple, this romper has the comfort of shorts and the styling ease of a dress. Finish with a denim jacket and sneakers or sandals for a breezy day out.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $78 (originally $130)

Image via Anthropologie

Embrace a sense of California cool with sunshine-y details, like this blouse's colourful tassels and embroidery.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $89 (originally $148)

