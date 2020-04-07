Save 40% off fresh spring picks at Anthropologie - but only for a limited time!
If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe for spring, Anthropologie’s Fresh-Air Favourites sale is the perfect sale for you.
The boho-chic retailer has just put dozens of warm weather staples on sale at 40 per cent off - but hurry, this sale is only on for two days.
Whether you’re looking for new blouses, shoes, or just some pretty sunny accessories, there’s something in this sale for everyone.
Take a look at our 10 favourite pieces from the sale below!
Whimsical Pintucked Blouse
This pleated blouse is a feminine staple - pair it with denim and flats for a night on the town, or add utility joggers and sneakers for an easygoing ensemble.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $47 (originally $78)
The Serena Surf Henley Blouse
Featuring ladder lace details for a dainty twist, its henley-style fit pairs perfectly with denim shorts and crisp white sneakers.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $59 (originally $98)
Iris Rainbow Pot
A new planter for all your succulents and herbs.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $6 (originally $10)
The Bette Babydoll Blouse
Consider pairing its dainty aesthetic with utility joggers and strappy sandals or flats.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $59 (originally $98)
Elliott Moto Jacket
A stylish must-have for transitional weather that looks effortlessly chic.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $89 (originally $148)
Rainbow Picnic Cloth
Invite the colours of the rainbow to your picnic with this vibrantly printed cloth. Best of all? It comes with pegs to secure to the ground so you can dine with ease.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $53 (originally $88)
Silent D Fig Elastic Sandals
A wrapped silhouette lends feminine detail to these outfit-elevating sandals.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $48 (originally $80)
The Whitney Trapeze Buttondown
Featuring a crisp, relaxed fit, this blouse his tailored with an eye to flexible, fashion-forward outfitting. Its breezy silhouette both tucks easily and wears effortlessly, lending a polished twist to breezy midi skirts and high-rise denim.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $47 (originally $78)
Cloth & Stone Bette Utility Romper
A warm-weather staple, this romper has the comfort of shorts and the styling ease of a dress. Finish with a denim jacket and sneakers or sandals for a breezy day out.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $78 (originally $130)
Paolina Tasseled Blouse
Embrace a sense of California cool with sunshine-y details, like this blouse's colourful tassels and embroidery.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $89 (originally $148)
