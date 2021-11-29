Sale items at Anthropologie are an extra 50% off for Cyber Monday — prices are as low as $3

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're one of those people who wish your life was like an Anthropologie store, then you'll want to check out the brand's Cyber Monday offers. Today only, sale items are an additional 50% off. Plus, most full-price items are 30% off. Make no mistake about it: This is one of the retailer's best sales of the year.

Anthropologie is definitely one of those stores that has a little something for everyone. Even if your personal style isn't exactly as bohemian as the brand's, you can still find items to love for yourself or other people. Of course, there are the iconic monogram mugs that everyone loves, but the retailer also has lots of nice sweaters, candles and even wellness products that will suit all different types of people.

Because the Anthropologie Cyber Monday deals include almost everything on the site, you may not know where to start. After all, shopping a brand with so many beautiful items can feel a bit daunting. Luckily, we've handpicked a few must-see items from the sale section below to help you get started.

Anthropologie Cyber Monday Deals

Hayride Glass, $2.97 (Orig.12)

Buy Now

Cowl Neck Slip Maxi Dress, $49.97 (Orig. $148)

Buy Now

Monogram Tag Pendant Necklace, $14.97 (Orig. $38)

Buy Now

Autumn Splendor Glass Candle, $9.97 (Orig. $34)

Buy Now

Everyday Leather Tote Bag, $74.97 (Orig. $198)

Buy Now

Pilcro Eyelash Cardigan, $39.97 (Orig. $148)

Buy Now

You're Doing Great Mini Mantras Puzzle, $7.47 (Orig. $20)

Buy Now

Kantha-Stitched Washed Velvet Pillow, $19.97 (Orig. $58)

Buy Now

Zip-Up Journal, $17.47 (Orig. $50)

Buy Now

The post Anthropologie’s Black Friday deals include 30% off clothing, furniture, decor and more appeared first on In The Know.