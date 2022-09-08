Anthrax Vaccines Market Size to Greatly exceed 1 Billion by 2022-2029 with 7.3 % CAGR | Industry Global Business Review, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies and Latest Trends

Anthrax Vaccines Market Production, Demand, Supply and Price Analysis 2022 to 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Anthrax Vaccines Market.

The Anthrax Vaccines Market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period, to reach a valuation of US$ 1 Billion by 2029.

Bacillus anthracis, a spore-forming bacterium, is the source of the dangerous sickness known as anthrax. Livestock and wild wildlife are primarily affected by the sickness. However, direct or indirect interaction with animals that are anthrax-carrying can result in human infection with the bacteria. The bacterium that causes anthrax enters the body of a person through a skin wound. Infection can also result by eating tainted meat and breathing bacterial spores. Skin sores, fever, and vomiting are among anthrax symptoms. A three-dose course of anthrax immunizations is used to prevent the disease. Live anthrax vaccines and cell-free protective agent (PA) vaccines are two common varieties of anthrax immunization.

Rising Interest in Anthrax Vaccines to Promote Growth

The prevalence of anthrax is mostly found in cattle and wild wildlife. The number of farms is rising along with animal husbandry practices worldwide. People who work on farms frequently come into contact with animals and are therefore at a higher risk of contracting anthrax. This aspect serves as a major market driver.

Anthrax Vaccines Market: Key Development

  • The first oral anthrax vaccination for animals was tested in August 2020 by Dr. Jamie Benn Felix and the Cook Wildlife Lab team from Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS).

  • The monoclonal antibody (mAb) anthrax antitoxin Anthim (obiltoxaximab for injection), created by Elusys Therapeutics Inc. (Elusys), was approved by Health Canada in August 2020 for the treatment of inhalation anthrax and can be used to treat post-exposure prophylaxis in both adults and children.

Report Metric

Details

Base Year Considered

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Unit

Value (USD)

Segments Covered

Type, Application, and Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Companies Covered

Emergent BioSolutions, Merial, Merck, Zoetis, Bayer Sanidad Animal, Colorado Serum, PharmAthene, Tiankang, Biogénesis-Bago, CAVAC, Rosenbusch, Agrovet, Vecol, CVCRI, IVPM, Prondil, CDV, Indian Immunologicals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervac, JOVAC, Others.

Anthrax Vaccines Market Key Players

Anthrax Vaccines Market Major Key Players include: - Emergent BioSolutions, Merial, Merck, Zoetis, Bayer Sanidad Animal, Colorado Serum, PharmAthene, Tiankang, Biogénesis-Bago, CAVAC, Rosenbusch, Agrovet, Vecol, CVCRI, IVPM, Prondil, CDV, Indian Immunologicals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervac, JOVAC, Others.

Anthrax Vaccines Market Segmentation

By Types, it is segmented into

  • Live Vaccines

  • Cell free PA Vaccines

By Application it is segmented into

  • Human Use

  • Animal Use

Anthrax Vaccines Market – Trends

  • Hospital pharmacies led the market in the distribution channel sector. The sale of anthrax vaccinations is particularly high in hospitals since they serve as a key location for inoculation. Additionally, hospitals routinely provide anthrax immunizations to patients.

  • Since a significant amount of anthrax vaccinations are utilised for animals, the animal usage sector dominated the market for anthrax vaccines. Human anthrax instances that result in mortality can be as high as 20%. Consequently, this has caused the animal usage sector to increase.

Anthrax Vaccines Market: Regional Analysis

Due to a rise in diabetes patients and rising medical costs in the area, North America now controls the majority of the global market for Anthrax Vaccines. Another factor contributing to market expansion is public health awareness, although in the forecasted period of 2021 to 2028, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest pace due to rising healthcare costs and the expansion of the nation's health and medical infrastructure.

Anthrax Vaccines Market: Top Impacting Factors

  • The market for anthrax vaccination is growing quickly as anthrax cases rise. The growing popularity of consuming raw or undercooked meat from sick animals is a key factor driving the global market.

  • Additionally, a sharp increase in the production and industrial processing of tainted animal products like hair, wool, and hide considerably accelerates market expansion.

  • Since 1990, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) has received reports of 969 major adverse events involving anthrax-containing vaccinations.

  • The advisory council on Immunization Practices decided to endorse suggestions for the use of anthrax vaccine adsorbed (AVA) in post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) in the event of a widespread release of Bacillus anthracis spores in July 2020.

