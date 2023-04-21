Anthony Wimpey Plumbing Offers Affordable Leak Detection and Repair Services in Gwinnett County

Lawrenceville, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrenceville, Georgia -

Anthony Wimpey Plumbing is helping homeowners in Gwinnett County, GA, find and fix leaks in their plumbing systems.

Leaks can be secretive, insidious, and hidden and can happen in any home at any time. While they might plague an older property due to the sheer age of the plumbing, poor construction, settling, and ground movement can lead to plumbing leaks in newer homes. A slow but steady leak in the walls of a home could cause thousands of dollars in damage if it is not identified and repaired. Leaks can also increase the homeowner's utility bill while wasting many gallons of water a year.

Anthony Wimpey Plumbing's professionals are skilled at detecting leaks and repairing them in a precise, noninvasive manner. The company's trained and experienced crew members have seen and done it all. Dale Wimpey, owner-operator of the business, adds that "from minor faucet leaks to severe water line failures - if there are leaks anywhere in or around a home, our professionals find and fix them as quickly as possible without wasting precious time."

The company prides itself on taking a proactive approach to plumbing. Its technicians use high-tech, precision measuring equipment to identify leaks and points of weakness in a plumbing system. After verifying the leak location, plumbers carefully assess their options, as repairing a leak should not be more damaging than the leak itself.

The plumbers at Anthony Wimpey Plumbing prefer noninvasive measures. They use video pipe inspections and devices like digital leak location equipment and acoustic leak locators to minimize the impact of repairs on the home. Homeowners need not worry about the company's plumbers ripping out drywall and tearing up floors, searching for the source of a leak.

Anthony Wimpey Plumbing has served homeowners in Gwinnett County and surrounding areas for over 30 years. The family-owned and operated plumbing company is known for its customer service. While other large and small plumbing companies in the area route the customer's call to the office staff or, worse, an automated calling system, Anthony Wimpey Plumbing lets homeowners one-on-one with an actual member of its plumbing crew.

Georgia residents have profusely praised Anthony Wimpey Plumbing for its high-quality yet affordable plumbing services. On its Google Business Profile, where the plumbing company has an impressive overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 from 35 reviews, homeowners thank the company for its fast response time, the professionalism of its plumbers, and the practical solutions it can find for plumbing issues.

The services offered by Anthony Wimpey Plumbing include emergency plumbing, faucet repair, garbage disposal repair, sewer line repair and replacement, tankless water heater repair and installation, toilet repair, water heater installation and repair, water line repair, and water line replacement. And among the cities they serve are Lawrenceville, Buford, Duluth, Johns Creek, Lilburn, Norcross, Snellville, Suwanee, and Decatur, GA.

Readers can contact Anthony Wimpey Plumbing to get in direct touch with its team of plumbers who are ready to help in Lawrenceville at (770) 415-8133, in Social Circle at (770) 285-8861, and in Decatur at (404) 948-3720. Visit their website at https://anthonywimpeyplumbing.com/.

