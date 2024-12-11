Anthony Valentine scores 23 to lead UMBC over Cairn University 103-57

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Valentine scored 23 points as UMBC beat Cairn 103-57 on Tuesday night.

Valentine had five rebounds and three steals for the Retrievers (7-5). Devan Sapp totaled 15 points and five rebounds. Marlon Short pitched in with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Isaiah Coleman led the way for the Highlanders with 20 points and nine rebounds. Josiah Hardy added 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

