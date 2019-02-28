Anthony Smith says if he wins at UFC 235, Jon Jones may not get immediate rematch

Anthony Smith - UFC 235 Media Day

It was almost always a given that if a dominant champion lost, particularly in a flash knockout or a controversial decision, an immediate rematch was all but a given.

Nowdays, however, that isn't necessarily so.

Heading into his UFC 235 main event light heavyweight title match with Jon Jones, challenger Anthony Smith isn't all that quick to guarantee the man that many consider the greatest of all time an immediate rematch if he defeats the champ.

Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.