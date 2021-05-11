Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson arrested for identity theft

It has been quite the roller coaster for Anthony Johnson the past several days.

Last Friday, Johnson came out of retirement and made his return to mixed martial arts after a four year hiatus, knocking out Jose Augusto in the second round.

That night, in Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, the same venue where he was victorious at Bellator 258, Johnson was taken into custody by the New Canaan Police Department and was transported back to their headquarters.

Police said ‘Rumble’ has been arrested and charged with identity theft as a result of illegal use of a credit card along with being cited for spending less than $500 on a revoked payment card.

A full statement of police remarks regarding the arrest along with the arrest record can be found below:

“On 11/09/2019 the New Canaan Police took a complainant regarding a victim having their credit card being used by a third party without permission.

The illegal use of the credit card was used to purchase a round-trip airline ticket from Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FLL) to Newark, NJ (EWR). The name of the passenger was Anthony Johnson.

A subsequent Investigation determined Johnson used the illegally obtained credit card to purchase the airline ticket. An arrest warrant was obtained for Johnson for the above charges.

On 05/08/21 the New Canaan Police took custody of Johnson at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville CT and transported him to HQ for processing on the above charges. Johnson posted the listed bond and was released on the state court date.”

Johnson was released on a $500 bond and scheduled to make a court appearance on June 8.

Anthony Johnson mugshot

