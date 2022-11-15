Yankees retain big star: Anthony Rizzo back in New York on two-year deal

Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com
·2 min read

NEW YORK — As a way to solidify their 2023 club and to help win back Aaron Judge, a Yankees reunion with Anthony Rizzo was an early high priority this offseason.

On Tuesday, both sides were in agreement on a new deal.

A free agent after opting out of the final season a two-year, $32 million contract, Rizzo had just rejected the Yankees' $19.65 million MLB qualifying offer before reaching a new pact to remain at Yankee Stadium.

A lefty-swinging, Gold Glove caliber first baseman, Rizzo received a $40 million, two-year guaranteed contract from the Yankees, as first reported by the YES Network's Jack Curry.

Rizzo, 33, will receive $17 million in 2023 and in 2024, with a $17 million club option for 2025 and a $6 million buyout.

TOP FREE AGENTS: Ranking the MLB class from Aaron Judge to Corey Dickerson

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

In addition to being one of the top first basemen in the league defensively, the 33-year-old Rizzo also provided the Yankees with crucial power from the left side of the plate. Hitting next to Judge for most of the season, Rizzo hit 32 homers last season with a .338 on-base percentage.

Over nine postseason games, Rizzo hit two home runs, drove in eight runs and walked five times.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo shown during an Aug. 17, 2022 game in New York.
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo shown during an Aug. 17, 2022 game in New York.

Speaking earlier at MLB's offices, Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner — in Manhattan for the quarterly owners meetings — expressed again his intention of making Judge a Yankee for life while improving the team around him.

Steinbrenner has had “two or three’’ recent conversations with Judge, including a single one-on-one discussion.

“I wanted him to know how I felt…in case there was any ambiguity,’’ Steinbrenner said of keeping Judge in pinstripes for the rest of his career.

In their conversation, Steinbrenner told Judge that “we have plenty of ability to make this (your contract) happen and still have money to make other things happen, too.’’

Asked about his payroll parameters for 2023, Steinbrenner said: "Honestly, my budget for Judge is going to be what it’s going to be – what I feel we can do.

Steinbrenner added that his budget is "not limitless,'' but "in my opinion, we’re going to be able to sign Aaron. That’s not going to stop me from signing other people.

"Some guys are going to come off the board sooner than others and if it’s somebody we need or feel we need, I’ve got to make the decision to continue to improve the club and not just hold back until we figure out Aaron.''

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Anthony Rizzo, New Yankees agree to multi-year contract

Latest Stories

  • Yankees reportedly re-sign Anthony Rizzo to two-year, $40 million deal

    Anthony Rizzo rejected a qualifying offer from the Yankees ... and then signed with them moments later.

  • AP source: Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

    Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.

  • Kevin Hart’s Latest Restomod Is a Gorgeous Buick Grand National With 650 Horses Under the Hood

    The powerful coupé is the third all-black muscle car the comedian has bought in the last two years.

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans, Watch the New Teaser for the '1923' Spinoff

    Paramount+ announced that another 'Yellowstone' spinoff is coming. '1923' will follow the next chapter in the Dutton family saga.

  • Pitcher Tyler Anderson turns down Dodgers' offer, will sign with Angels

    Instead of accepting the Dodgers' qualifying offer, left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson agreed to a three-year contract with the Angels.

  • Packers' Watson eager to flip script on his rookie season

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson's decision to celebrate his first career touchdown catch with a backflip may have seemed unusual considering the injuries he already has suffered during his rookie season. Watson had his first three career touchdown catches Sunday in the Packers' 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. ''I guess we'll find out,'' Watson said.

  • Marlins’ ace addresses team payroll issue. And Mattingly’s departing advice to Jazz

    A six-pack of Miami Marlins notes on a Tuesday:

  • Suella Braverman says Sadiq Khan is 'failing' at fighting crime in capital

    Former PM Boris Johnson called for Uxbridge police station to be saved in rare commons intervention on Monday (14 November).Source: Reuters

  • France and UK sign agreement to curb Channel crossings

    The U.K. and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two countries. As scores of people were picked up and brought ashore Monday by a U.K. Border Force vessel, the British government said it had agreed to pay France some 72.2 million euros ($75 million) in 2022-2023 — almost 10 million euros more than under an existing deal — in exchange for France increasing security patrols along the coast by 40%. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal would mean “for the first time, British officials embedded in French operations to strengthen coordination and the effectiveness of our operations.”

  • Welcome cooler weather with Tuscan ribollita, a hearty bean soup

    Cooks from Tuscany are particularly fond of making vegetable soups and stews, often preferring them over pasta. And like pasta, they are usually the first course or may even be the main event depending on the ingredients used.

  • The Royals made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday. Here’s why ... and what it means

    With the MLB roster deadline fast approaching, the Royals signed Ryan O’Hearn and designated three players for assignment. Here’s a big-picture look at what it means.

  • Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. believes he ‘could have done better’ in his first year in majors

    The Royals young phenom will have plenty of motivation to take the next step after historic rookie season.

  • Police say missing 72-year-old may have fallen off cliff into the water near Mispec

    Based on where her personal belongings were found, police say it's possible 72-year-old Shirley Woodhouse fell from a Cape Spencer cliff and into the Bay of Fundy. "This is very difficult news for her family and friends," the Saint John Police Force said in a news release. Woodhouse was last seen on Monday, Nov. 7 in the Westmorland Road area on the city's west side. On Thursday, Nov. 10, her car was found in the area of Cape Spencer on Red Head Road in Mispec on the east side of Saint John. The

  • 18 months in jail for N.B. man who took 'justice into his own hands'

    A man who elicited sympathy from dozens of community members, including a New Brunswick village mayor, for his act of vigilante justice, has been sentenced to serve 18 months in jail. Billy McGillicuddy was sentenced in Fredericton provincial court on Monday in connection to his June 4 charges of unlawfully confining Blake Scott, and assaulting him with a baseball bat and chair in McAdam, located about 75 kilometres southwest of Fredericton. The sentence has handed down by Leslie Jackson, a prov

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app