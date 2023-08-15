Anthony Richardson officially named Colts starter for the regular season

The Indianapolis Colts are throwing rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson straight into the fire. The team officially named Richardson the starter for the regular season.

The announcement comes four months after the Colts took Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Per Shane Steichen - Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/DVIPvBbPmV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 15, 2023

The news shouldn't come as a major surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke glowingly about Richardson shortly after the team drafted him. In July, Irsay told Pat McAfee that Richardson "has to play to get better." Irsay said he would allow Colts head coach Shane Steichen to choose his starting quarterback, but it was clear Irsay thought Richardson should get the nod. Irsay sent out a tweet Tuesday acknowledging he was on board with the choice.

Richardson beat out veteran Gardner Minshew for the starting gig. Minshew had strong moments as a starting quarterback with the Jacksonville Jaguars early in his career, but has settled in as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league.

Though Minshew has been solid over his career, he never seemed to be a serious threat to Richardson. Irsay's outspoken praise of Richardson made that clear from the start. Steichen seemingly agreed, giving Richardson the start during the team's first preseason game. Richardson completed seven of 12 attempts for 67 yards and an interception in the 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

