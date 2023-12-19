Anthony Pettis doesn’t want to fight ‘no-name guys,’ intrigued by potential PFL bout vs. Cedric Doumbe

LAS VEGAS – Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has a lot of opportunities on the table at this stage of his combat sports career, but only wants to test himself against the best available opponents.

Pettis, who defeated Benson Henderson at Karate Combat 43 in their third career matchup, can choose from several avenues. Whether it be in striking battles with Karate Combat, non-season MMA fights with PFL or traditional boxing, “Showtime” has options.

However, the opponent has to be someone who will get him motivated to be at his best. PFL’s Cedric Doumbe is a name that fits that bill, and it helps that the two are under the same banner.

“A guy like that gets me excited, bro,” Pettis told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a post-fight scrum. “I know how good he is. I’ve seen his kickboxing career. Like, I would have to train my ass off to fight that guy.

“So, I feel like those are the kind of fights I want. I don’t want these like – I’m not talking sh*t, but no-name guys that just would have never fought in the UFC, all of a sudden I’m fighting them in the PFL tournament. I wasn’t excited for that.”

Since competing in the PFL’s regular season format, Pettis discovered that it is not an ideal situation for him. Cutting weight multiple times and working through injuries in a short period just to reach the next round is not something Pettis is looking for at this point in his career, but he would love to compete in the PFL’s pay-per-view model beginning in 2024.

Pettis said he is returning to the boxing ring in February, but could not reveal the name of the opponent or promoter. Prior to the karate fight against Henderson, Pettis won a majority decision against boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round bout at Gamebred Boxing 4 in April.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie