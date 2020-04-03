Anthony McCoy is all grown up in this exclusive Candyman image

null

Do you hear that buzzing? Did you say his name five times in the mirror? Well, someone did, as the 1992 cult classic, Candyman, has been revived by director Nia DaCosta, with the new master of horror Jordan Peele acting as producer. Our sister publication Total Film has an exclusive image from the new horror movie, which you can see above.

After that spine-chilling first trailer gave us a taste of what to expect from Candyman, Total Film spoke to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II about the movie. “I grew up with Candyman not being a figure from television or movies, but with the possibility of him being a real threat within the house,” he says in the latest issue – available now.

The actor, who viewers might recognise as Black Manta in Aquaman , plays Anthony McCoy in this spiritual sequel to the 90s hit. “The dread of Candyman was palpable,” he continues, adding that he and his siblings would play the dreaded game in the mirror at home.

Anthony McCoy was the infant Candyman bartered for in the original movie, and now our fully grown protagonist in DaCosta’s 2020 sequel. Now an artist, McCoy returns to a gentrified Cabrini-Green in search of inspiration. No prizes for guessing who he finds instead.

Candyman is currently slated for a June release. You can bide your time by trying to summon the gruesome killer yourself, or check out more of our most anticipated upcoming horror movies. In the meantime, you can read the whole story in the new issue of Total Film, available now.

