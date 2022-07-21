Anthony Martial to stay at Manchester United and be part of Erik ten Hag's plans

Anthony Martial - JOEL CARRETT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Anthony Martial will not be leaving Manchester United this summer, and Eric Ten Hag has informed the France striker that he is part of his plans for the new season.

Martial was facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order and growing disillusioned last season before being loaned to Sevilla in January.

But Ten Hag has blocked any prospect of a transfer given his shortage of options upfront and hopes to help the mercurial Frenchman realise his full potential.

With Cristiano Ronaldo absent from United’s pre-season tour for personal reasons and wanting to quit Old Trafford, Mason Greenwood unavailable, Edinson Cavani having left at the end of last season and the club yet to buy a striker, Martial has been installed as Ten Hag’s first-choice centre-forward for now.

Martial has responded to the manager’s show of faith by scoring three goals in as many games in pre-season and Ten Hag has been encouraged by what he has seen from the 26-year-old so far.

United have signed the Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent and the Netherlands left back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for £14.6 million and are on the verge of completing a £55.3m deal for the Ajax and Argentina centre-half Lisandro Martínez.

Nice nonchalant touch from Anthony Martial to pull David De Gea’s long pass out of the sky and then lay off for Fernandes to shoot #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cdVffBhfN5 — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 21, 2022

But United’s wait for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and attacking reinforcements goes on and the situation has presented Martial with a chance to win over Ten Hag.

Martial’s £200,000 wages and United’s desire for a substantial fee, coupled with his poor form on loan at Sevilla during the second half of last season, have deterred suitors this summer.

But with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga representing the only other senior attacking options currently available to him, Ten Hag has vetoed Martial’s departure anyway and instead set about trying to get the best out of the player.

Martial managed just two goals in 23 appearances for United and Sevilla last season. In his desperation to leave United for Sevilla in January, he accepted a £50,000 a week wage cut just to force through the loan move.

But sources at United say there has been a “renewed energy” around the forward during pre-season and that he is a far cry from the unhappy figure of last season.

With United still in the dark over when Ronaldo will rejoin the squad, Martial is likely to be leading the line in their opening Premier League game against Brighton on Aug 7 providing he is fit.

Martial himself has said he is “happy” to be back playing and Ten Hag has suggested he could have a key role as long as his attitude is right. “I’m sure he can come back even better,” the manager said. “I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have the production because he is a good player. It’s up to him.”

Martial’s best return in a United shirt came during the 2019-20 campaign when he scored 23 goals and finished as joint top scorer with Rashford. Martial, Rashford and Sancho have dovetailed well together upfront during pre-season, with Martial holding the ball up well, pressing with intensity from the front and demonstrating real composure in front of goal.