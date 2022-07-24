Anthony Mackie's Captain America movie gets New World Order title and 2024 release

Nick Romano
·2 min read

Cap is back.

Anthony Mackie's long-reported Captain America movie was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con at the big Saturday Hall H panel, and a few more details come with it.

The film will be titled Captain America: New World Order and will, for the time being, hit theaters on May 3, 2024. The movie will also be part of Marvel Studios' Phase Five slate of entertainment, which kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and ends with a Thunderbolts movie.

New World Order directly precedes Thunderbolts, which is scheduled for theaters on July 22, 2024. It seems very intentional, given the fact that the first seed of Thunderbolts was seemingly planted in Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mackie's show that cemented him as the new Captain America.

It also aligned with the arrival of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val and Wyatt Russell's John Walker. Val had recruited John on the series and later popped up in Black Widow to tap Florence Pugh's Yelena. She clearly has an agenda, and all roads point to Thunderbolts.

EW reported back in August that Mackie was officially set to return as Sam Wilson, a.k.a. the new Captain America, in his own movie. The film is being co-written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and another scribe on the show, Dalan Musson.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER
THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios Anthony Mackie as Captain America on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Chris Evans recently responded to an article about the future of Cap on social media and went viral for stating, "Sam Wilson is Captain America." So it doesn't look like Evans will return as Steve Rogers... but a lot can happen between now and production on New World Order.

