Anthony Mackie on seeing pal Sebastian Stan transform into Tommy Lee: 'He crushed it'

Anthony Mackie is buzzing over the internet's reaction to seeing his Marvel costar Sebastian Stan become Tommy Lee.

"Sebastian is a great actor, and him getting his just do, and people being able to see him for the chameleon that he is, not just the beautifully amazing, blue-eyed god that he is — it's very refreshing to see your friend win," Mackie told Variety Sunday at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Just last week, Stan and Lily James left the internet's collective jaw on the floor when Hulu dropped a still of the pair transformed into Mötley Crüe drummer Lee and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson for the upcoming series Pam & Tommy. Mackie told Variety he got some snaps directly from his pal — pics that left him amazed.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images; Hulu Anthony Mackie / Sebastian Stan and Lily James in 'Pam and Tommy'

"He sent me a video on set and a few photos, and I was blown away," Mackie said. "I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it. I was horrified. I was like, 'What are you doing?! You're playing Tommy Lee?'… It's just humbling when you see your friend and he succeeds. And he crushed it. I mean, he was really able to transform and that's every actor's dream with every role you play."

Mackie flew solo over the weekend, picking up a couple of golden popcorns at the MTV event for his and Stan's show The Falcon and the Winters Soldier. Stan, though, wasn't far from his thoughts.

"When @imsebastianstan is off being a rock star and you're riding solo," Mackie captioned a pic on Instagram showing him by himself pulling a sad face in the back of a car.

After picking up awards for Best Hero and Best Duo (for the both of them), Mackie shared a photo showing him with the trophies on his Instagram story.

"Congrats brotha'! You got some popcorn coming!!!" he wrote.

Stan also sent his own congrats (via Instagram) to Mackie. His weekend, though, appeared to be spent perfecting how to spin drumsticks for his Hulu series.

