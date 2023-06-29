Anthony Mackie Says ‘Nothing Has Been Proven About’ Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Assault: ‘Everyone Is Innocent Until Proven Guilty’

Anthony Mackie is one of the first Marvel actors to publicly weigh in on the assault allegation facing Jonathan Majors, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year as Kang the Conquerer in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Majors’ Kang is the new Thanos-sized villain of the MCU, meaning it’s likely he’s supposed to come face to face with Mackie’s new Captain America at some point in the future.

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” Mackie told Inverse when asked by Majors’ alleged assault. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Majors was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan on domestic violence allegations and was later charged with several accounts of assault and aggravated harassment. A 30-year-old woman told officers that she was assaulted and was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.” In April, the alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection, which means the two parties must not have any direct or third-party contact.

The actor, whose additional credits include “Creed III” and “Magazine Dreams,” appeared in court for the first time on June 20. His criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement after the court appearance saying her team has delivered evidence to the District Attorney proving it was the alleged assault victim who actually assaulted Majors, “and not the other way around.”

“We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudhry wrote. “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Majors is due back in court on Aug. 3.

