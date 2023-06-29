Anthony Mackie On Jonathan Majors: ‘Nothing Has Been Proven About This Dude. Nothing.’

Captain America believes in justice. Which is why Anthony Mackie, who is set to play the iconic role, is urging everyone not to rush to condemn fellow actor Jonathan Majors (aka Kang the Conqueror), who faces multiple accusations of violence against several women.

Asked by Inverse about Majors’s future, Mackie said, “We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.’ That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

Mackie is the first major Marvel character to speak on the Majors issue, which continues to fester.

Majors next court date is on August 3.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.