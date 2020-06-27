Anthony Mackie criticises Marvel’s lack of diversity

Anthony Mackie wants to use his status to improve Marvel's diversity (Image by Marvel Studios)

Anthony Mackie has attacked the lack of diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying that he especially has issues with how the studio approached Black Panther.

Mackie made this admission during a recent discussion with Daveed Diggs as part of Variety’s Actors On Actors series, via Screen Rant, pointing out that he finds it really frustrating when he sees that the entire crew for Marvel’s films are white.

“When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes out, I'm the lead. When Snowpiercer comes out, you're the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions. It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.

Anthony Mackie believes Marvel's approach to Black Panther was itself racist (Image by Marvel Studios)

It was at this point that Mackie decided to use his power as the leading star of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series to point out his major issue with Black Panther, which was the first ever MCU blockbuster to earn a Best Picture nomination.

“But then when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer. And I'm like, that's more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

Mackie then concluded by declaring, "Hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we're going to get the best two women, we're going to get the best two men."

We’re not actually that far away from the release of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, as its six episode long first season is currently scheduled to hit Disney+ in August, 2020.