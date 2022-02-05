Former Chargers coach, Lions OC Anthony Lynn joining 49ers as assistant head coach

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
Anthony Lynn is headed back west.

Lynn is set to become an assistant head coach with the San Francisco 49ers next season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lynn last served as the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions this season, though he and Lions coach Dan Campbell parted ways after the season ended. Lynn spent the first half of the season calling plays, though Campbell took over after their bye week. Campbell said simply that “it just wasn’t a fit” that was working for him.

The Lions went 3-13 under Campbell and Lynn in their first season.

So, Lynn will join the 49ers as an assistant head coach for next season, and he’s likely going to “be a key cog” in their offense, per Schefter. The 49ers are fresh off a 10-7 season where they reached the NFC Championship game for the second time in three years.

Lynn will replace assistant and tight ends coach Jon Embree. San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is currently interviewing for head jobs elsewhere, so it’s unclear if he will return.

Lynn, 53, spent four seasons leading the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with a 33-31 record there. He’s also spent time working with the Broncos, Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns, Jets and Bills.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
Anthony Lynn spent last season as the offensive coordinator with the Lions. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)
