Anthony Joshua wants Deontay Wilder next after beating Alexander Povetkin, but who else could he face?

After knocking out Alexadnder Povetkin in the seventh round of his Wembley fight, Anthony Joshua now has a decision to make over who will be his next opponent in April.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed that there is no mandatory challenger, which means that Joshua will be able to decide who he wants to fight, instead of facing a selected opponent to fight for his belts.

In the ring after his win on Saturday night, Joshua confirmed he want to face Deontay Wilder, or failing that Dillian Whyte. Tyson Fury has made it clear that he want to take on the heavyweight champion, but Hearn said that the self proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ is the most “unentertaining fighter” he has ever seen.





Here’s a look at Anthony Joshua’s next likely opponents

1. The winner of Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury

Wilder, the WBC champion, next defends his title against former unified champion Fury on December 1 at a US venue that will be confirmed in the coming week. The winner that evening will feel he has established himself as the world’s leading heavyweight, as well as possessing the only title to so far elude Joshua.

Either against Joshua for all four world titles, to establish an undisputed champion, would become the most lucrative fight in the division.

tyson.jpg

Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder in Decemeber (Getty)

2. The winner of Dillian Whyte v Dereck Chisora

Plans exist for a rematch between Whyte and Chisora to take place in London in December, two years after Whyte narrowly won on points in one of the fights of the year. Whyte, who defeated his bitter rival Joshua while both were amateurs, has improved significantly since then, as he most recently demonstrated by defeating Joseph Parker.

On that same July evening Chisora secured perhaps his finest win by stopping Carlos Takam. Whyte will be the favourite for if and when their rematch is made, and would prove a popular opponent having forced an entertaining fight when being knocked out by Joshua in December 2015.

Dillian-Whyte.jpg

Anthony Joshua beat Dillian Whyte in 2012 (REUTERS)

3. Jarrell Miller

The undefeated American must first overcome Tomasz Adamek when they fight on 6 October, but he was in contention to challenge Joshua over the summer and has since had a heated, public exchange with the champion. It is also in America where Matchroom hopes to further Joshua’s reputation, so he would prove a logical opponent before the pursuit of a higher-profile fight.