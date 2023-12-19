Anthony Joshua vs Wallin, Deontay Wilder vs Parker: When is it and how to watch

Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin face off at a press conference to promote the Day of Reckoning - Getty Images/Tom Dulat

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois will fight on the same card this weekend on a night of elite boxing being billed as the ‘Day of Reckoning’.

The event takes the place of Tyson Fury’s delayed fight with Oleksandr Usyk, which is now expected to happen early in 2024 following Fury’s lacklustre performance against Francis Ngannou.

Unusually, rival promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren both have fighters on the same card, with the promotional press conference putting them in the same room for the first time.

Hearn and Warren have traded numerous verbal barbs over the years, but have put their differences aside in a move which could improve the chances of a future dream fight between Fury and Joshua.

Joshua must first navigate a way past Swede Otto Wallin, and victory could set up a date with Wilder if the American takes care of business against Parker.

When is Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin?

Saturday, December 23. An accurate start time is hard to guarantee in the world of pay-per-view boxing, but the fight is unlikely to start before 10.30pm UK time if, as expected, this is the final clash of the night.

Joshua has had problems against Southpaws in the past, something which will be tested against the 33-year-old Wallin.

What are the fighters saying?

In an interview with Telegraph Sport Wallin revealed he had noticed a chink in Joshua’s armour saying: “I think he feels that he’s vulnerable...he knows that he can lose, and I feel like he’s fighting now not to lose, instead of fighting to win.”

When is Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker?

Also Saturday, December 23. Wilder vs Parker is likely to be the penultimate fight – earlier than Joshua vs Wallin – but the precise start time may depend on the duration of the undercard fights.

What are the fighters saying?

Ahead of Saturday’s fight Wilder told Telegraph Sport how he has spent his time away from the ring. The heavyweight has been in Costa Rica delving into the psychedelic world of self-discovery. “They made the medicine on site, the DMT (Dimenthyltryptamine), and it was just a beautiful experience. It helped me in my life. I am one of the happiest people I know in life, and God is good.” You can read the interview here.

Where are the fights being held?

In Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. The Kingdom is trying to establish itself as the go-to destination for boxing’s biggest events, especially in the heavyweight division, having hosted Fury vs Ngannou and Joshua’s re-match against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. Fury vs Usyk will also be held in Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said: “The ‘Day of Reckoning’ fights constitute the highly anticipated event offered by Riyadh Season for boxing fans this year. It brings together a number of world boxing champions in groundbreaking bouts.”

Hearn said: “We are delighted to be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season and for what will ultimately be a historic event for our sport. I would like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for providing us with this fantastic opportunity.”

Why are they on the same night?

Having set aside this date for Fury-Usyk (which has since been rearranged) Saudi organisers did not want to let the December 23 date pass without a major event.

“At the end of the day, money makes fights – and that is what’s making this happen,” Warren told talkSPORT. “Everybody is getting what they want and it’s been fantastic.”

Hearn added: “Nobody had time to think about it. Nobody had time to watch old interviews and think, ‘He said that!’

“Our instructions were very clear from His Excellency. As was Frank’s... ‘I don’t care about all this stuff between you guys. This is what I want. Make it happen’.

“I truly believe that if the deal is right, if the situation is right, if the opportunity is there for our fighters - we will do what we can to make it happen.

How can I watch it in the UK?

In the UK, the whole event will be broadcast on a pay-per-view basis on Dazn and TNT Sports Box Office. It will cost £19.99 on either platform.

Dazn customers can buy the fight on www.dazn.com or via the Dazn app, accessed on their Smart TVs, streaming sticks, laptop, tablets, mobiles and games consoles.

Sky customers can purchase on channel 494 via their remote control or via https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports

Virgin Media TV customers in the UK: customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV 360 and/or Stream set-top-box should go to the Pay Per View Events rail.

EE TV customers can go to channel 495 and pay using their remote control.

Who is on the undercard line-up?

Co-main event: Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

Co-main event: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark de Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

What are the odds?

Joshua to beat Wallin 2/7

Wallin to beat Joshua 10/3

Draw 20/1

“Wallin’s good,” Hearn said recently. “They’ve sparred rounds before. AJ beat him in the amateurs –it’s a long time ago, yeah, but really, ideally, you don’t really want to be fighting a southpaw, but you should be dealing with Otto Wallin. And we have enough faith in AJ’s ability to take that fight, win that fight. But it will be tricky. And he has to be aggressive in that fight. I believe he will stop him.”

Wilder to beat Parker 1/5

Parker to beat Wilder 9/2

Draw 25/1

“[Parker] should be worried,” Wilder said. “Anyone who faces me should be worried. Women lie, men lie, but numbers don’t lie and I am the hardest puncher in boxing history and numbers don’t lie, at all. Every guy I’ve faced I’ve knocked out or put on the canvas, so I’m very dangerous and he should be aware of that.

“I don’t think this is going to be a long, drawn out fight, I think it will be over with before you know it.”