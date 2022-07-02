Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: When is fight, where will it take place and what TV channel is it on - GETTY IMAGES

Anthony Joshua says the Saudi Arabian offer for his heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk was "unbelievable" as he eyes victory over the Ukrainian and a potential blockbuster all-British clash with Tyson Fury.

The 33-year-old admitted he "100 per cent" wanted to draw Fury back into the ring for an undisputed heavyweight championship clash if he manages to overcome Usyk on August 20.

But for now, Joshua returns to the site where he re-established himself as heavyweight champion two-and-a-half years ago against Andy Ruiz.

Although Joshua had wanted the rematch with Usyk in London, the offer to fight in Jeddah was impossible to turn down, with both fighters earning a reported £45 million for the contest.

"It was very, very good [going there] and the offer as well was unbelievable," said Joshua.

"They want to grow sport in Saudi, there’s a lot more to it but definitely, everything combined into one is just a positive outcome. Jeddah is different though, it’s nice. I like to go places where my energy takes to it, and my energy took to Saudi so much."

If Joshua becomes heavyweight king for a third time, he aims to draw Fury out of de facto retirement, for what his promoter Eddie Hearn has called "the biggest fight in boxing history". If that can be excused as promoter-speak, it is certainly the richest fight in British boxing history - by a very long way.

Last week Fury said he should be training Joshua for this fight, and also told Telegraph Sport that Joshua "accepts being second too easily", but 'AJ' refuted that, saying: "For a man that’s retired, go and have a beer, relax, go and help some people who need it, what are you talking about me for? He’s an interesting character but I wouldn’t take his help.

"I've done my thing, he’s done his and good luck to him whatever he’s doing. There's not a lot I can learn from him. I respect his dad [John Fury] a lot; I respect all fathers that support their kids in sport, and in life in general. It makes a big big difference and with John, I can see the role he’s played in Tyson Fury’s success.

"But do I want to fight Fury ? 100 per cent. It's a huge fight, and we have to fight..."

What is it?

A world heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk for the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday August 20.

Where is it?

The bout will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Joshua-Usyk II on TV

Joshua's recent fights have been broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office pay-per-view but a bidding battle is set to go ahead for this fight.

Latest news

Anthony Joshua says he is determined to be "the comeback king" and avenge his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk last September by becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion when they meet in Jeddah.

The 32-year-old Briton will be looking to secure the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Organisation titles on Aug 20.

Joshua insists this time he is ready for Usyk. "He was better than me on the night in the first fight, but the defeat has motivated me," Joshua said. "As I did against Andy Ruiz Jr, I have a second chance. Those who know my story know that I did that as a youngster, where I got into trouble. I'm the comeback king, you can put me down but you can't keep me down. I'm 100 per cent focused on being champion again. He kicked my a-- for some rounds, and he was the better man on the night."

Usyk, who has spent three months this year serving in the territorial regiment in his homeland fighting the Russian invasion, said that one of the most difficult moments of his life has been explaining to his children why Russian soldiers 'want to kill them'.

"I don't even know how to explain it, all of this," said the fighter whose home was at one stage taken over by Russian soldiers. "My children are asking 'father, why do they want to kill us?' And I don't know what to answer to them.

“I really didn’t want to leave our country, I didn't want to leave our city. At one point I went to the hospital where soldiers were wounded and getting rehabilitation from the war and they were telling me, asking me to go, to fight, to fight for the country, fight for our pride. If you’re going to go there, they told me, you’re even going to help more for our country instead of it being here and fighting inside of our country.”

Usyk, speaking through interpreter Egis Klimas, his boxing manager, added: "I know a lot of my close people and friends, close friends, are now on the frontline, fighting. What I’m doing right now is my way of supporting them. With this fight I want to bring them some kind of joy.

"My family is not in Ukraine, but a lot of people I know, my close friends, are inside of the country. I’m in touch with them every day, and I'm checking on their feelings, if they are in a safe place."

"Every day I was there, I was training, and I was asking God 'please don’t let anybody deprive the children, please don’t let anybody shoot me, and please don’t let me shoot any other person. But if I would have if I had felt in danger, if my life was in jeopardy, or if my family’s life was in jeopardy. I would have to."