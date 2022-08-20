Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live: round-by-round updates from heavyweight title fight

Daniel Zeqiri
·5 min read
In this article:
anthony joshua vs oleksandr usyk 2 fight live updates round result - GETTY IMAGES
anthony joshua vs oleksandr usyk 2 fight live updates round result - GETTY IMAGES

07:20 PM

Rivera has started well in this fight

The American is wild but has just taken the second round in Jeddah. Jack's having problems reading him at the moment.

Richard 'Popeye' Rivera in his pre-fight outfit - ACTION IMAGES
Richard 'Popeye' Rivera in his pre-fight outfit - ACTION IMAGES

07:12 PM

This cruiserweight fight is set for 10 rounds

Jack is the favourite against the undefeated, but untested, American Rivera.

07:08 PM

Next up is Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera

Rivara comes into the arena with his trademark Popeye outfit. He'll need all his spinach tonight is he is to beat Badou Jack. He's called Popeye because of his big biceps as a child, apparently...

It's a bit surreal having the Popeye theme tune blare out before a bout...

06:48 PM

Ziyad Almaayouf speaks with Sky Sports after his victory

The only thing I want to start off with: thank god for everything.

What an honour it is to be here in front of my own people, my own crowd.

It's been years and years of hard work that people don't see behind the scenes, but it all leads up to a few minutes.

The nerves were strong, but I was speaking to my nutritionist today and he said: pressure is a pleasure.

Ziyad Almaayouf - Getty Images Europe
Ziyad Almaayouf - Getty Images Europe

06:44 PM

Ziyad Almaayouf takes the win, a knockout in the first round in 2:55

They get straight down to business, beginning with some big right hands from Alatorre, a whirlwind of a start from the Mexican.

Almaayouf settles into it, trying to get that jab working. A wonderful shot from Almaayouf puts Alatorre down, nailed with a one-two straight down the middle, but Alatorre seems to shake it off.

But then a head shot from Almaayouf puts Alatorre down again, his right hand there was absolutely on the money.

Alatorre can't recover and it's a first-round knockout victory for Ziyad Almaayouf.

Ziyad Almaayouf - Getty Images Europe
Ziyad Almaayouf - Getty Images Europe

06:35 PM

And now onto the next fight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre in the super-lightweight division (four rounds scheduled).

Ziyad Almaayouf and Jose Alatorre - Getty Images Europe
Ziyad Almaayouf and Jose Alatorre - Getty Images Europe

06:26 PM

Ramla Ali speaks with Sky Sports after her victory

I feel really good, I feel like I need to go back and do some more pads, I didn't really get out of first gear.

On her new coach Manny Robles:

One thing when I first walked into his gym is that I've got to change everything. I still feel like I haven't got it yet, but he's an amazing coach.

On her next steps:

It'd be nice to get a ten-rounder in a next fight for a title, for sure.

I'm really looking forward to having a little break now. I've been fighting with a fractured wrist and a fractured toe, so I'm looking forward to taking some time off.

Ramla Ali - Action Images via Reuters
Ramla Ali - Action Images via Reuters

06:20 PM

Ramla Ali, the winner by TKO after 65 seconds

The 32-year-old boxer was born in war-torn Somalia and came to the UK as a refugee when she was a tiny child.

She's become Britain's latest history-maker tonight in Saudi Arabia, beating Crystal Garcia in the first sanctioned women's fight in Jeddah.

Ramla Ali - Action Images via Reuters
Ramla Ali - Action Images via Reuters

06:17 PM

First fight of the evening: Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova

Ramla Ali lands a knockout punch after about 40 seconds.

A right hand on the chin, smashing out Nova's gum shield, absolutely nailing her opponent with a precision shot, which she can't recover from.

06:01 PM

Good evening!

After all the build-up, the night is finally here: Anthony Joshua will take on Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight title fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia., after 10pm BST tonight.

According to Boxing Correspondent, Gareth A Davies, conventional fighting wisdom dictates this: for Joshua to find redemption on the Red Sea tonight, the Briton will have to impose himself early on Usyk. He is taller and heavier than the Ukrainian but, given their respective styles, it is unlikely that Joshua will prevail on points.

This is a huge fight, layered in nuance and taking place under a hail of criticism as a £100million money-grab, but victory for Joshua, now the underdog, will set up the biggest fight imaginable in boxing’s blue riband division: an all-British blockbuster against Tyson Fury for the undisputed crown.

There is little doubt that this is a career-defining contest for Joshua - a "woulda, shoulda, coulda" moment in his journey. Joshua, a physical behemoth, has the opportunity to dispel doubts about his mentality, hunger and ability at the elite level.

It also represents the chance to cast aside accusations that Joshua has become gun-shy since being defeated by Andy Ruiz in June 2019, when he was floored four times en route to a stoppage defeat in New York. Joshua avenged that loss in the Middle East six months later, boxing Ruiz behind the jab, winning on points but still leaving doubts about his desire to engage in exchanges of fistic firepower.

All these views must now be dispelled by the fighter, especially after his rude awakening at the hands of Usyk 11 months ago in London. It was a second career blemish, casting doubt on Joshua’s ability to change the pattern of the fight. For that reason, and for the lack of instructive advice from the corner against Usyk, Joshua left long-time trainer Rob McCracken and has been working with Robert Garcia, the Mexican-American.

Greats of the sport - including Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson - have stressed that Joshua must be clear in his own mind about what type of fighter he is: an aggressive, heavy puncher, and not a boxing stylist. He must use his jab to the body and head and unleash combinations inside. Yet should Joshua become reckless, he will be exposed, giving Usyk more opportunities to counter from the southpaw stance.

