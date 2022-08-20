Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: What time the fight starts tonight TV channel and predictions

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk fight time uk start date tonight tv channel prediction odds - GETTY IMAGES

Anthony Joshua knows his career is on the line in today's world heavyweight title rematch in Jeddah.

A fight delayed by Russia's invasion of Usyk's native Ukraine will see Joshua attempt to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to his rival on a passive night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost a year ago.

That decisive points decision registered his second professional defeat, having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, and another setback would place him on the periphery as Usyk and Tyson Fury battle it out as the division's elite.

Even if he uses more effective tactics, few are backing Joshua to prevail at the 10,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Arena and the 32-year-old has already suggested he could walk away from the sport if he falls to Usyk once more.

"Everything is at stake. It's a big fight, it's a big night," Joshua said. "The heavyweight championship of the world is on the line, so it's big. It's a must win because I don't want to walk away. Let's get the job done.

"Being underdog is fun because the pressure has challenged me a lot. When I was winning, boxing's great and life is good.

"Now being in this position makes you realise what this game is about. Now I'm fighting under the pressure of challenging myself personally because I want to do well. A lot of people get knocked down when it doesn't go well and then the challenge is to bring themselves back up to where they were.

"I always stay in good spirits, so the challenge for me has actually been to elevate my spirits past where I was, that's where the true struggle is."

Joshua's gameplan of outboxing southpaw technician Usyk in their first meeting was ill-conceived and, with new trainer Robert Garcia now in his corner at the expense of Robert McCracken, a more aggressive approach is expected.

Although the details of that have been kept under wraps, Joshua admitted this week that he expects that it will take a knockout or stoppage to win, while his promoter Eddie Hearn said that, if Usyk's will has not been broken by the second half of the fight, the night is over.

"I could say I'm going to sit on his chest and use my size in a different way, but no, you've got to do it all in boxing," Joshua said. "You can't be a one-trick pony, you have got to have different aspects to your game. Use your strengths, but don't neglect the other areas.

"I need to get my feet out of the mud, use my feet, get my heart rate going, use my attributes. I'm definitely the bigger man. I can keep it rangy or I can keep it short. But what you've got to do is compete at the highest level. It's kill or be killed.

"I haven't done the same things as last time in training. I've moved on and used that information to push me on in my training."

What is it?

A world heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk for the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

When is it?

The fight will take place Saturday August 20, so tonight.

What time are the ring walks?

Very much depends on the undercard, which you can view here, but fighters can be expected to enter in the Jeddah Superdome no earlier than 10pm UK time.

Where is it?

The bout will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Joshua-Usyk 2 on TV in the UK

See above: the fight will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

How to watch Joshua-Usyk 2 on TV in the USA

The fight is due to start at 5.30pm EST and can be viewed on DAZN.

What are the fighters' records?

Anthony Joshua: 26 fights, 24 wins (22 by knockout), 2 defeats

Oleksandr Usyk: 19 fights, 19 wins (13 by knockout), 0 defeats

What is our prediction?

Gareth A Davies, Boxing Correspondent

If Joshua wins, it will be because he implements his gameplan of educated pressure in the early rounds and gains a stoppage in the first seven rounds. If Usyk wins, it will be by withstanding the early pressure, countering and winning on points or by late stoppage between rounds 7 to 11. If I had to bet on it? Usyk

Telegraph Sport also tracked down predictions from across boxing, including from Evander Holyfield and Tyson Fury.

Latest news

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has maintained a similar weight for the rematch.

The Ukrainian boxer tipped the scales at 100.5 kilograms (221.5 pounds) at the weigh-in on Friday.

Usyk weighed in at 100 kilograms (221 pounds) for the first fight in London in September, which he won by a unanimous decision.

Joshua came in at 110.9 kilograms (244.5 pounds), which is slightly heavier than the first fight.

The two fighters shared an intense face-off after the weigh-in at King Abdullah Sports City, ignoring repeated requests to break away.

