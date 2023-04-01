Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin: Latest updates from heavyweight fight

anthony-joshua-vs-jermaine-franklin-boxing-live-latest-updates - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

09:00 PM

Joshua's Catch 22

For boxing correspondent Gareth A Davies, Joshua needs to do more than just win tonight; he needs to obliterate the World No 34 if he is to get his career anywhere close to where it was before those twin defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

"Fights against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce are all attainable," Davies says. "But only if Joshua delivers a dominant knockout in the style that propelled him to stardom."

Joshua's new trainer, the American Derrick James, disagrees though. For James, the only thing that matters tonight is the win. " "If we go the distance that’s OK," James said. "This is our stepping stone, keep building, keep building – not to say Franklin is an easy fight either. This is just us getting our feet wet together."

That difference of opinion rather sums up Anthony Joshua's predicament. At this point in his career, he's damned if he does, and damned if he doesn't.

"If he blows away underdog Franklin in two rounds," Davies writes, "it will be said the fight was a foregone conclusion, a 'gimmee'. If the fight goes the full 12 rounds, the cries will be that Joshua 'should have got him out of there earlier'."

08:41 PM

On schedule at the 02

The arena is, er, a little sparsely populated for the undercard (which is admittedly underwhelming). But it'll be rocking for Joshua, a fighter whose popularity hasn't tumbled as far as his reputation.

Empty seats - Zac Goodwin

Currently in the ring are middleweights Austin Williams and River Wilson-Bent, knocking ten bells out of each other. This is bout six of nine tonight.

Ring walks for AJ and Franklin are still predicted for about 10.30pm.

08:34 PM

A case of win by any means for Anthony Joshua

Victory is the only thing on Anthony Joshua's mind as he prepares to face Jermaine Franklin at O2 Arena.

Having lost three of his past five fights (two to Oleksandr Usyk and one to Andy Ruiz) defeat tonight is unthinkable, with the damage to his reputation and career probably terminal. That's not lost on the former heavyweight champion who insists that he doesn't care how he wins, he just wants to get his career and bid for another world title back on track.

"It is win by any means necessary. We are just here to do a job," Joshua said. "I respect my opponent and may the best man win. One thing he said is he started eating right for this camp, well he's dealing with someone who has been living right from the get go.

"I have been putting in work from the day I started this business. It's going to be a good fight because he's up against a real one, for sure.

"The goal is not to make it back to the corner, the goal is to take him out."

A first win since 2020 for Joshua could open the door for him finally to face fellow Briton Tyson Fury later this summer.

Deontay Wilder and old rival Dillian Whyte have been mooted as potential opponents and the 33-year-old is eager still to dream big during the latter stages of his professional career.

"It's big, it's massive. It's a big fight for me, for sure," Joshua said. "I respect my opponent fully and respect everything he's been through and we're here to rock and roll.

"I respect my supporters as well so I have put in the work, I respect my coach so I want to make sure I get the job done in good finish."

Stay here for all the pre-fight build up and action with the ringwalks expected from 10.30pm.