Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller confirmed: World heavyweight champion to make US debut in New York at Madison Square Garden

Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against American Jarrell Miller in New York on June 1st, his promoter Eddie Hearn has announced.

Hearn said: “It’s official! Anthony Joshua will make his American debut when he defends his WBA,WBO,IBF and IBO World heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller at the iconic Madison Square Garden on June 1.”

Joshua provided an update on the fight and apologised for not fulfilling the planned date in April at Wembley Stadium.

“It will be an exciting fight, I will leave nothing to chance and plan on dismantling Miller in style to make my mark,” Joshua vowed.

“I’ll be travelling to New York on June 1st, I’ll be defending my heavyweight world titles at MSG (Madison Square Garden), against Jarrell Miller, AKA Big Baby Miller.

“You know the current state of the heavyweight division is full of politics, but you know how it goes, I roll with the punches, I would have loved to have fought at Wembley Stadium and brought you the undisputed championship of the world.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge, it’s 2019, I asked for new challenges, and this is one of them that has presented itself. My feet are firmly on the ground, New York we’re coming for that W.”

Miller insisted AJ has made a big mistake coming over to New York to put his belts on the line.

“AJ is making a huge mistake coming over here to fight me in my own backyard,” said Miller. “He wants to announce himself on the American stage but all he’s doing is delivering me those belts by hand.

Joshua holds three of the four world heavyweight titles (REUTERS)

“Its dog eat dog in the ring and this dog has got a bigger bite, he’ll be leaving New York empty-handed. This is the fight that I’ve been chasing all my life and on June 1 I’m going to achieve the thing I was born to do and win the Heavyweight Championship of the World. That punk AJ is standing in the way of my dreams and on June 1 he’s getting run the hell over.”

Hearn also revealed the card will be made up of British talent taking on their American contemporaries, as well as confirming there will be a press conference next week in New York to present the fighters.

Joshua had hoped to fight Deontay Wilder for a chance to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

But the WBC champion appears destined to rematch Tyson Fury, after their thrilling draw in December.