Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller: World champion aims to ‘reconstruct’ American's face on US debut

Anthony Joshua claims he will “reconstruct” Jarrell Miller’s face when he defends his world heavyweight titles in his US debut.

The Brit headlines at Madison Square Garden after negotiations failed to develop for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder – while the contingency option to fill his Wembley date against Dillian Whyte ​also fell by the wayside.

Joshua was shoved by ‘Big Baby’ when they met last week in New York, seemingly bringing out a nastier side to the usually calm champion, who is now intending to do real damage to his opponent on June 1

“It looks easy, but that’s what the people who are great do, make tough tasks look easy,” Joshua said.

“I’m in no different business to anybody else, we calculate each step, never complain, never cry.

“When I’d only been boxing a year, I had to swim deep.

“I went straight to boxing and took over boxing. I’ve still got 10 years left. This is all I know. I don’t know football, rugby, NFL, all I know is this. Knocking people out. I’m going to strip his soul in the ring. If he’s still in there, look at his face, I’m going to reconstruct his face.

Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller go head to head during the press conference (Action Images via Reuters)

Miller remained calm, seemingly unwilling to repeat his energetic display in the opening press conference, emphasising his goal to make a difference beyond the ring.

“Winning the title means a whole lot, we know we’re going to win the title,” Miller said.

Jarrell Miller is next for Anthony Joshua (Getty )

“To change lives, change countries, do positive things in the communities around the world and be a positive role model.

“The title is one thing, be an ambassador to the human race too.”