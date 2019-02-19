Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller: American claims heavyweight champion will ‘crack like an egg’

Miller and Joshua had to be separated when they met last year after the brash American began taunting the unified WBA, WBO & IBF heavyweight champion.

The Brooklyn native has promised to try and make Joshua flounder again and take territorial advantage on the Brit’s first fight overseas.

“You can definitely expect that,” Miller told Sky Sports. “I know he knows what’s coming.

“I don’t know how much of it he can take.

“I guarantee it, you are going to see him crack like an egg.”

Miller, who usually weighs in at over 300lbs for his fights, is hoping to use his weight and presence to bully Joshua.

“Oh yeah, for sure. I know he’s not prepared for that,” Miller continued.

Jarrell Miller boasts a professional record of 20-0-1 (Getty)

“This is going to be bully season. He’s bullied for all the right reasons. This is the boxing business, this is the hurt game, so ain’t nothing humble about this or nothing nice about this game.

“This is about hard work and doing whatever you can do to win the fight. The realness is going to come out.

“Once that contract is signed, all gloves are off.”