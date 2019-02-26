Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller: War of words turns into Miami training camp dispute

Having waged a war of words across the Atlantic over the last two weeks, Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller are now set to clash over where their training camps are situated for their upcoming world heavyweight title bout on 1 June.

Joshua, who is fighting outside the UK for the first time in his professional career, had initially hinted at training in Miller’s home borough of Brooklyn.

However the WBA, WBO & IFB World Champion confirmed that he would prefer the warm weather of Miami, Florida, where Miller also plans to make base.

“If I were to choose Brooklyn or Miami I would choose Miami if I have anything to do with it,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“But whether it’s Brooklyn, Miami or a car garage, as long as there is a ring, a heavy ball, and space to skip. That’s what boxing is. You don’t need much.

“As long as I’ve got the basic necessities, I don’t mind where it is.”

Joshua’s trainer, Rob McCracken, added: ”We’re just sorting it out, but it probably won’t be Brooklyn.”

Miller, when informed of Joshua’s plans, laughed off the Brit’s shifting tactics as corny.

Miller laughed off Joshua’s potential Miami move (Reuters)

“It’s kind of corny because he said he was going train in New York, so I when I tell people I’m going to go to Florida, now he wants to go to Florida,” Miller said.

“I know Florida better than him. I know the top facilities around, so I have no problem.