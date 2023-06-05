Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch offer now made, says Eddie Hearn: ‘They both want the fight’

Chaos: Anthony Joshua avenged his amateur defeat by Dillian Whyte with a wild knockout win back in 2015 (AFP via Getty Images)

Eddie Hearn says an offer has now been made to Dillian Whyte for a rematch with arch-rival Anthony Joshua.

Joshua’s team would like the two-time world heavyweight champion to take on Whyte for the second time in the professional ranks this summer, before going on to face American Deontay Wilder in a lucrative blockbuster clash in December.

Hearn said last week that Whyte was Joshua’s preferred opponent for a bout on August 12, with talks seemingly underway.

However, Joshua later said he knew nothing about those discussions during an X-rated rant on social media.

Hearn has now insisted that an offer was put to Whyte over the weekend, adding that both men want the fight as he conceded that negotiations will be tricky.

“The offer was made to Dillian over the weekend. We are waiting for his response to that and we’ll talk today,” the Matchroom Boxing chief told BBC Sport on Monday.

“Dillian has a lot of value in the rematch. This is not an opponent for Joshua, but a big fight between two world-class heavyweights and huge British names.

“The negotiations will be difficult but both AJ and Whyte want the fight.”

Joshua and Whyte are long-time rivals who have fought twice before, with Whyte winning their opening fight as amateurs in 2009.

They met again in the pro ranks in an explosive encounter at London’s O2 Arena in December 2015, with Joshua gaining revenge with a seventh-round knockout to win the vacant British heavyweight belt.

That was a truly wild affair, with both entourages invading the ring after chaos ensued at the end of the first round.

Joshua last fought in April, when he bounced back from his successive defeats by Oleksandr Usyk with a laboured points win over Jermaine Franklin.

Whyte’s last fight was also against Franklin, with ‘The Body Snatcher’ edging a narrow decision in November, seven months after his unsuccessful world title challenge against Tyson Fury at Wembley.