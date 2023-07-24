Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte: When is the fight, how to watch and undercard line-up

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte (and the ever-present Eddie Hearn) at Monday's press conference - Getty Images/Paul Harding

Anthony Joshua says Dillian Whyte is just a “body in the way” rather than the bitter rival he was seven years ago.

The two British heavyweights will reignite their long-standing feud on August 12 but Joshua says it is no longer personal, just business as he aims to book a $60 million showdown with American Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia in December.

Both Joshua and Whyte have rebounded from defeat with victories over the same American opponent, Jermaine Franklin.

At Monday’s news conference, Joshua aimed also a sideswipe at WBC champion Tyson Fury over his “shenanigans” with Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBO, IBF and WBA belts, and insisted he was not overlooking Whyte with Wilder, and that pot of gold, on the horizon, in the Middle East.

“I’m definitely up for fighting. There are a lot of names in the division but look at what this fight does,” said Joshua. “This fight does good business. Whyte is no longer a rival, I don’t see him that way. He’s just another body in the way.”

“Forget Wilder and them lot,” added the former two time heavyweight champion, now 33 years old. “Them lot have been doing my head in for years. You have now seen the shenanigans that go on in the heavyweight division. I don’t look at him as a rival, I just think about myself. Staying in my lane and doing what I need to do. I am here now and I am ready to rock and roll. I don’t care what people think and say about me.”

When is the fight and at what time?

The British heavyweight rivals will go toe-to-toe on Saturday, August 12.

The main event start time is yet to be officially announced, but undercard action will probably start at about 6pm.

The ring-walks from the main attractions should start close to 10pm.

Who is in the undercard line-up

The undercard line-up has not been announced yet, but will be updated here when it is.

Where is it?

The British heavyweight rivals will do battle at the O2 in London – the same venue as for their first meeting in 2015.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The fight is being screened live on DAZN pay-per-view in the UK, It will set you back £26.99, and, yes, that means fans who already subscribe to the streaming service will have to pay extra to watch the fight.

A subscription to DAZN currently costs £9.99 a month providing viewers sign up for a 12-month term. Alternatively, viewers can purchase a flexible pass priced at £19.99 which is able to be cancelled at 30-days notice.

What are the boxers saying?

Whyte and Joshua are now heavyweight prizefighters — not the raw novices who battled seven years ago, with AJ then the victor. But so much rests on this Joshua performance. The pair have had a long, bitter history having first fought as amateurs in 2009 — when Whyte scored a decision win — before AJ stopped ‘The Body Snatcher’ in the seventh round in a thriller in December 2015 for the British and Commonwealth titles.

Joshua’s risk-taking for this contest has created a fascinating jeopardy surrounding the event, and coupled with the ongoing feud, the contest has gained legs since being signed last week. It was Joshua who pushed for the rematch, even though his promoter Eddie Hearn would have been happy for his fighter to pass.

Indeed, the match-up with Wilder will likely be called off if Joshua loses. Whyte, meanwhile, can project himself back into becoming a contender with victory, having lost to Tyson Fury for the WBC title in April 2021 at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua intimated that he will look to box, rather than battle toe to toe with his foe. “I’m meditating on my performance at the moment. Boxing is about fundamentals. There are two ways to skin a cat. Whatever way I want to go about, I will do it. Everything I say today is irrelevant. When that bell goes, it’s all about that.”

Whyte, meanwhile, saved his ire for promoter Hearn, explaining: “I want three things from boxing. I want to avenge my defeats which are obviously to Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. I want to become world champion. And I want to make some money too. I ain’t got no money, I’m broke, I want that AJ money.”

Come August 12 there will be just jeopardy for Joshua, in a fight that promoter Hearn never wanted for his big name, but which propels the former champion in a bragging-rights fight that will shape several contests to come. Joshua, though, if he is to face Wilder, or indeed Fury, must win. Lose, and there is no wriggle room. Not for the very biggest fights. Simple as that.

What are the odds?

Anthony Joshua 1/5

Dillian Whyte 5/1

Draw 20/1

