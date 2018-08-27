Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder will be ‘five times bigger’ than Tyson Fury's fight with the American says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn continued to voice his doubts about whether Tyson Fury will fight Deontay Wilder and said Anthony Joshua’s fight with the American heavyweight in 2019 will be “five times” bigger than November’s contest.

Fury revealed he is fighting the WBC title holder in November after winning his second bout since returning from a two-year absence from the sport.

Joshua had been in talks with Wilder for a fight that would see the winner unify the heavyweight division, something Fury did in 2015, but the public negotiations fell apart, prompting Wilder to look elsewhere as Joshua announced his mandatory bout against Alexander Povetkin in September.

"People have this perception of Fury vs Wilder," Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, told The Boxing Voice. “They’ve both got to make it to the ring, anything can happen.

"Imagine how big Wilder vs Joshua will be next year, five times more than it is now. I have to see this fight first because I really do have my doubts," he added.

The self-proclaimed Gypsy King responded to Hearn’s scepticism and said: “I’m not pulling out of nothing, it’s on like Donkey Kong. Tyson Fury is like a king coming to America.”

Fury continued his boxing comeback with a points win after ten rounds on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s emotional night at Windsor Park where it was announced that he will fight Wilder, who joined him briefly in the ring.

“Me and Wilder are two men who will fight anybody,” said Fury, although Hearn claims that the 30-year-old is running scared.

"He won’t fight (Tony) Bellew, he won’t fight Dillian Whyte. He's not going to fight Deontay Wilder," added Hearn.

"I’m sure he will next year, he’ll fight everybody. But he’s got no confidence at the moment, he’s just been out of the ring for two years. But it’s a great story to be fair. It’s good for the hype.”