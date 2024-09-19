Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Predictions for all-British heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua will fight Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight crown at Wembley on Saturday - Getty Images/Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua will take on Daniel Dubois on Saturday night at Wembley in an all-British heavyweight showdown.

Here is how the boxing world thinks the fight will play out.

Gareth A Davies

(Telegraph Boxing Correspondent)

Joshua has the experience and style to get the job done, and knock Dubois out inside six rounds. Dubois will be dangerous for four rounds, and his opportunity to spring attacks cannot be ruled out, but he is hittable and will be caught on the counter by ‘AJ’, who is the best finisher right now in heavyweight boxing.

Lennox Lewis

(Former undisputed heavyweight champion)

The key is experience, and that makes Joshua the favourite. Joshua has been in bigger fights, like Oleksandr Usyk twice. But I also think Dubois has a great chance. He’s been sitting at the back and he’s the underdog to a certain degree. He wants to come out of that shell. He wants people to see him under a different light so here’s his opportunity to prove it. These opportunities only come once in a lifetime so you have got to seize the moment. His graduation from each fight over the last three has been terrific. It’s not finished yet. There’s another step. He’s 27, the perfect age.

Lennox Lewis and Oleksandr Usyk say Daniel Dubois has a good chance of winning

Oleksandr Usyk

(Undisputed heavyweight champion)

I’m favouring Joshua but I am very bad at predictions. But I will predict Joshua as the winner. But I also Daniel Dubois will be the world champion one day. I wish him good luck.

Francis Ngannou

(Former UFC heavyweight champion)

Joshua lost to Usyk twice and even though Dubois fought Usyk and almost knocked him down and, almost won, I’m still going with Joshua in this fight.

Dillian Whyte

(World title challenger)

It’s a 50/50 fight. You have Joshua saying he’s the underdog, and Dubois is saying the same. No one’s doubting Joshua. I just think that it’s one of those fights where either one can win.

Derek Chisora

(World title challenger)

AJ. He’s my guy. I break bread with him. But Daniel is dangerous. I think AJ will get him out of there early. Maybe really early.

Johnny Fisher

(Rising UK heavyweight)

I’ve sparred Dubois several times. He’s definitely the hardest puncher I’ve been in with. He’s got a tough task, though. Joshua is proven. He’s been on the biggest stage several times. Dubois is in the ascendancy, Joshua is in a good run of form. I make AJ a slight favourite.

Teddy Atlas

(Former trainer to Mike Tyson)

Dubois got hit too much by the right hand of Filip Hrgovic in his last fight. If he gets hit by right hands by Joshua, he won’t last. So, unless his defence is better, or he’s more evasive, Joshua’s going to knock him out in one or two rounds.

David Haye

(Former heavyweight world champion)

Joshua. Stylistically and technically, he is superior but, up until he started working with trainer Ben Davison, he didn’t mould his style around his strengths. He’s now got some predetermined punch sequences that are absolutely devastating, he just waits for the right time until he needs to pull the trigger – then people go to sleep. He’s starting to understand his strengths and implement them. If the version of Daniel Dubois who fought Filip Hrgović – the version who was eating right hands all night – turns up against AJ on Saturday, I think he’ll have a really tough time. He’s got a great chin though, no one can question that.

Tony Bellew

(Former world cruiserweight champion)

Both guys have got quite a lot of experience but I just think Anthony Joshua has got more world-class experience. If Dubois is there after five or six rounds, then it’s a really good fight and it’s a really dangerous fight [for AJ]. I think he’s [Dubois] getting knocked out within four rounds. With everything he’s good at, I think AJ is a little bit better. The only thing that you have to then look at is whether he can outlast him? That’s the biggest question for me. Can Daniel outlast AJ? That is one question we’re going to find out.

Carl Frampton

(Former world champion)

I’m going with Joshua. I don’t see it going the full 12 rounds. Dubois carries danger in his hands, and is explosive. But so is Joshua, and that bit better all-round, and with experience. I see Joshua stopping Dubois around the mid-way point.

Ricky Hatton

(Former world champion)

Everyone knows that it only takes one punch to end a fight, and that’s particularly true in the heavyweight game. Neither of them are going to want to get beat to a fellow Brit. Whoever wins the fight, the other boxer is going to have to be nailed to the floor. If you asked me who I would put my last pound on in this fight, I’d stick it on AJ, but I’m expecting a war.