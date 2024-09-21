Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: What time is tonight’s fight, how to watch it and undercard line-up

In a promotional video for the bout Joshua is depicted rising from the dead before stepping back in the ring

Anthony Joshua bids to become a three-time world heavyweight champion on Saturday as he faces Daniel Dubois for the IBF belt in an all-British showdown at Wembley Stadium later tonight.

It will be almost three years to the day since Joshua relinquished his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF titles to Oleksandr Usyk, and two years since his last world title fight, when he lost to the Ukrainian in a rematch.

Dubois claimed the interim title by stopping the previously unbeaten Filip Hrgovic in his last bout and has since been elevated to full champion after Usyk vacated the belt.

The 26-year-old champion admitted in the face-to-face press conference in June that Joshua “has been a target for me for a long time”. This fight will mean a lot to both corners and is likely to make or break the remainder of these boxers’ careers.

The fight’s Saudi promoters have released a three-minute promotional video, directed by Guy Ritchie, that has been praised by boxing fans. The cinematic trailer depicts the boxers rising from the dead – while singing Sweet Caroline.

The night is part of the Saudi-backed Riyadh Season series that also includes the Los Angeles card featuring the WBA and WBO super welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov, which also has former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr on the undercard.

Where is the fight being held?

The IBF heavyweight world title clash between Joshua and Dubois will take place at Wembley Stadium. Officially the bout is part of ‘Riyadh Season’, a six-month festival of sport and culture organised and funded by Saudi Arabia.

When is Joshua vs Dubois? Date and time

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, September 21. The ring walk times are yet to be confirmed, but generally headline fights in the UK start between 10.30pm and 11pm.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois in the UK

Viewers will have their choice of broadcaster for Joshua vs Dubois as the fight will be shown on Sky Sports Box Office, DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office. It will be a pay-per-view event.

TNT Sports are charging £19.99 for their coverage which starts at 4pm and is presented by Laura Woods. On Sky Sports, the cost is £19.95.

Where to listen to Joshua vs Dubois

There will be radio coverage of Joshua vs Dubois, with talkSPORT providing live commentary.

You will also be able to follow the fight via the Telegraph live blog.

What titles are at stake in Joshua vs Dubois?

“Dynamite” Dubois is defending the IBF heavyweight world title for the first time.

Joshua held the title from 2016 to June 2019, when he suffered a shock loss to Ruiz Jr. He then won the belt back in a rematch later the same year, before his defeat to Usyk in September of 2021.

Dubois with the IBF interim world title belt after beating Filip Hrgovic in June - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

Tickets: Prices and how to get them

At the start of September, there were still plenty of tickets on sale for the fight, starting from £75.60 + fees. It is doubtful that the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium will be sold out.

Who is performing?

The former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been booked to perform three songs before the main event.

Musicians playing before key fights is becoming the norm. American rapper JID performed before Fury vs Usyk and Eminen is due to make a special guest appearance before Terence Crawford’s bout on August 3 in LA.

Who is the favourite and what are the odds for Joshua vs Dubois?

Joshua to win: 2/7

Dubois to win: 18/5

Draw: 25/1

Joshua is the clear favourite at 2/7, with Dubois the 18/3 underdog.

An early finish is expected as the fight to go the full distance is priced at 4/1 and not to go the distance is 2/9, with Joshua 1/2 to win by KO, TKO or disqualification. Dubois 5/1 to pick up a stoppage win.

Tale of the tape

Joshua comes into the bout with a 28-3 record and 25 of his wins have come via KOs, as has one of his losses.

AJ has picked up four victories since his back-to-back defeats to Usyk and his last three wins have all come inside the distance.

The 34-year-old was last seen stopping former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the second round in Riyadh.

Dubois is 21-2 and 20 of his wins have come inside the distance, while both of his losses have been KOs.

“Dynamite”, 26, is a former British, European and Commonwealth champion. He suffered a first career loss to Joe Joyce in 2020, but responded with five successive wins. That earned Dubois a shot at Usyk as the mandatory challenger and he lost in controversial circumstances to the undisputed heavyweight king, having delivered a knockdown that potentially would have been a KO judged to be a low blow.

Since losing to Usyk, Dubois has beaten Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic.

How do Joshua and Dubois’ styles compare?

Both these fighters have developed reputations as KO specialists, with the ability to claim an early finish.

Joshua is undeniably the more polished of the two, and his defensive skills, movement and general ring management have improved since he first claimed a heavyweight title by stopping Charles Martin in the second round in 2016.

However, he was criticised for being too passive against Usyk and in a few fights before that pair of defeats. He has returned to a more aggressive style in recent contests without completely abandoning the measured approach he has cultivated over the past few years.

Dubois is a little more one-dimensional in that he relies heavily on his knockout power. That is not his only strength as he has proved to be a durable fighter in recent years, recovering after being knocked down three times in the first round against Kevin Lerena to record a win. He knows how to pick his punches, as he demonstrated against the elusive Usyk – even if that was ultimately ruled to be a low blow.

Who is on the Joshua vs Dubois undercard?

There is a world title fight on the undercard as Irish southpaw Anthony Cacace defends his IBF and IBO super featherweight titles against Josh Warrington, who is coming into the fight after successive defeats to Luis Alberto Lopez and Leigh Wood.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi takes on the 18-1 Willy Hutchinson for the interim WBO belt, while there is a high-quality middleweight bout as Hamzah Sheeraz challenges European belt holder Tyler Denny.

Middleweight Liam “Beefy” Smith returns to the ring for the first time since losing a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr as he faces Josh Kelly, and unbeaten pair Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley clash at lightweight.