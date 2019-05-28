Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.: Odds, expert pick and how to bet on fight

Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) and Andy Ruiz Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs) will clash on Saturday night for Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York City, live and only on DAZN.

And when two highly-regarded gladiators prepare for combat, there are bets to be made. So, let's take a closer look at Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz.

Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. odds, expert pick

Online sportsbook proboxingodds.com has named Joshua as a sizable favorite (as of May 28). The logical theory is oddsmakers regard Joshua as the best heavyweight on the planet and Ruiz as the guy with a minimal chance of pulling off the upset.

Joshua comes in at minus -2500, which means you'd need to wager $2,500 to win $100. Meanwhile, Ruiz is a plus +900, meaning if you bet $100, you'd net $900. The odds have risen for Ruiz, as they originally had him coming in at +1235.

Joshua is coming off a seventh-round knockout victory of Alexander Povetkin in September, when he roared back from being down early to score the devastating KO. Boxing fans around the world wanted Joshua to lock horns with WBC titlist Deontay Wilder. Both sides couldn't agree to a deal, and the Englishman was tabbed to face Jarrell Miller. But in April, Miller flunked a series of drug tests and got pulled from the contest and in stepped Ruiz on short notice.

Ruiz took the opportunity after just competing in April, defeating Alexander Dimitrenko, who refused to come out for the sixth round. This is the second time the native of Mexico competes for heavyweight gold. He fought Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO title in December 2016. Parker escaped that night with a majority decision in a nip-and-tuck affair, which could have gone either way.

There is one prop bet to watch out for: Joshua winning in rounds 1-3. Current odds have Joshua finishing off Ruiz at +250. Put some money on this at William Hill before it's too late and the odds start to lower.

Joshua hasn't had a KO inside three rounds since stopping Eric Molina in December 2016, the 29-year-old is making his debut in the United States and needs to make a strong statement since Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round in the middle of May.

Ruiz comes into this fight with everything to gain and absolutely nothing to lose. He's getting the opportunity of a lifetime to win three heavyweight titles, fight at Madison Square Garden, ruin the talk of Joshua-Wilder and make the most money of his career.

Joshua needs to show improved head movement and come out with more urgency than he did with Povetkin. Joshua needs to set the pace from the opening bell and not allow Ruiz to get too comfortable. Like he did at the beginning of the Joseph Parker fight in April 2017, Joshua needs to pop the jab and let Ruiz know this is his fight to lose and can win at any time. If Joshua does that, it will open everything up for him.

For Ruiz, doing what he did against Dimitrenko was a good recipe for success by throwing a jab and using his right hand either to the body or going upstairs. The other thing Ruiz should consider is using constant pressure as he did nearly six weeks ago. That's one thing no one has done when in the ring with Joshua and a method which can be the best path to victory.

It's hard to imagine Joshua not coming out with controlled aggression and wanting to put on a show in his first ever fight in America. Being in back-to-back contests in a short amount of time is going to be too much for Ruiz to overcome. Joshua is going to remain undefeated and move on to bigger and better things.

SN Pick: Anthony Joshua

Best Wager: Joshua winning in rounds 1-3; William Hill (+250)