Joshua vs Povetkin weigh-in - LIVE: Follow updates as both men hit the scales ahead of Wembley fight

Anthony Joshua faces a gruelling test against mandatory Alexander Povetkin on Saturday evening, where not only will his WBA (super) strap be on the line at Wembley but his IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles too.

The pair will face off in front of an expected 80,000 strong crowd and as the unified champion described himself, it will be the "second toughest" contest of his professional career - behind Wladimir Klitschko of course, who famously became the first and only man to floor Joshua the last time he travelled to Wembley for a fight.

Many wanted and expected Joshua's opponent to be Deontay Wilder, with the idea of one man walking out with every possible belt available to them. Instead, and because of multiple reasons which pretty much all boil down to bravado and money, the American will face Tyson Fury before the year is out in a potential fight of the year contender.

Povetkin has lost just one of his 35 fights, losing on points to the great Klitschko in October 2013. Since then he has won eight consecutive fights, including a knockout victory over David Price on the Joshua-Parker undercard. Ominously, he has never been stopped.

Meanwhile, Joshua will be looking to extend his flawless professional record to 22-0 in his third fight at Wembley.

