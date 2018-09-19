Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin: Fight preview, prediction, tickets, odds, records, date, where to watch, news

Before he can think about targeting Deontay Wilder’s WBC belt to complete his collection, Anthony Joshua must face a gruelling test against WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin, with the two Olympic champions going head to head at Wembley Stadium.

Many had expected Joshua to take on Wilder after defeating Joseph Parker in March, but instead he will defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against Russia’s Povetkin.

It will be a stern test. Povetkin has lost just one of his 35 fights, losing on points to the great Wladimir Klitschko in October 2013. Since then he has won eight consecutive fights, including a knockout victory over David Price on the Joshua-Parker undercard. Ominously, he has never been stopped.

Meanwhile Joshua will be looking to extend his flawless professional record to 22-0 in his third fight at Wembley Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The fight is on Saturday 22 September, 2018.

As always it’s impossible to provide an exact time for the ring walks, but they will likely be around 10pm.

Where is it?

Wembley Stadium. This will be Joshua’s third fight at the national stadium, after knockout victories over Matt Legg on the Froch-Groves undercard, and of course that famous win over Klitschko last year.

anthony-joshua-wembley.jpg

Anthony Joshua is set to return to Wembley (Getty)

Where can I watch it?

The fight is being shown exclusively live on Sky Box Office. Sky subscribers can book the fight online for £19.95 until the weekend of the fight. Then, the price jumps up to £24.95 and must be booked by calling 03442 410 888 (0818 220 225 in the Republic of Ireland).

Subscribers can also purchase the fight using their Sky remote by navigating to channel 491.

Can I watch the fight if I don’t have Sky?

You can! You can watch the fight via the NOW TV service.

Story Continues

anthony-joshua-sky.jpg

The fight will be shown live on Sky (Getty)

And can I still get tickets?

Yes, but they’re selling out fast. Tickets can be bought from the official ticketing partner, StubHub.

What’s at stake?

Heavyweight glory.

Povetkin is the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s WBA belt, and was granted his title shot after the Brit failed to negotiate a unification showdown with Wilder within the sanctioning body’s time limit.

alexander-povetkin.jpg

Alexander Povetkin is mandatory challenger for Joshua's WBA belt (Getty)

Gilberto Mendoza, the president of the WBA, said back in June: “Today the WBA requested an answer from Anthony Joshua's team regarding his fight with the mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin.

“The WBA have allowed over a month extension to negotiations with Povetkin and also ongoing discussions with Deontay Wilder.

“It appears the Wilder team have not returned the contract for the fight and therefore we are requesting a date for the Joshua versus Povetkin fight with immediate effect.”

But the WBA belt isn’t the only strap up for grabs. Joshua’s IBF, WBO and IBO titles are also on the line, with the winner of this fight all but guaranteed a lucrative showdown with the winner of the Wilder-Fury clash.

anthony-joshua.jpg

All of Joshua's belts are up for grabs (PA)

What are their records?

Anthony Joshua - Fights 21, Wins 21, Wins by KO 20

Alexander Povetkin – Fights 35, Wins 34, Wins by KO 24

What have they been saying?

Joshua – “I can’t wait to get back in the ring, the end of March feels a long time ago now. Povetkin is a serious challenge that I will prepare meticulously for. He has serious pedigree and only a fool would underestimate what he brings to the table.”

Povetkin - “The world title has always been my goal. Anthony Joshua has four belts and I want them all. I’m glad that our fight will finally take place, the meeting of two Olympic Champions in the ring is destined to be a breath-taking event.”

What have others said about the two heavyweights?

David Price about Povetkin: “He might not look much on the face of it as in size, and physique and everything else, but I can tell you from first-hand experience that he's a very accurate puncher. He's not easy to land the right hand on, which is what I was looking for.”

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller on whether Joshua will encounter problems against a much shorter opponent: “He has problems with shorter opponents. I'm a little shorter than him and bigger than him, and I throw more punches than him. Somebody like me that comes forward and doesn't take no for an answer - he's going to have a long, dangerous, terrible night.”

jarrell-miller.jpg

Jarrell Miller boasts a professional record of 21-0-1 (Getty)

What about Wilder?

Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title in “November or December” after Tyson Fury registered a unanimous points victory over Francesco Pianeta.

Read more

Why Fury v Wilder could & should salvage heavyweight boxing in America

“All of the terms are agreed,” Fury's promoter Warren told BBC Radio 5 live after the fight in Belfast.

“We're working at the moment on the date and the venue.

“We have another unification match with Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton and we don't want a clash on those two dates.

“One of those fights will be in November, and one will be in December.”

What are the latest odds?

Joshua to win: 1/14

Draw: 30/1

Povetkin to win: 13/12

anthony-joshua-1.jpg

Anthony Joshua is set for two fights at Wembley (Getty)

What is our prediction?

Joshua by knockout in the closing rounds.