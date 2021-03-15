Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed two-fight deal, Eddie Hearn says

(Independent)

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have both signed a contract for a two-fight deal to unify the world heavyweight titles.

The announcement comes as a surprise following last week’s announcement by Fury, who owns the WBC title, that the fight was “nowhere near” being made.

But now the pair are destined to meet to decide the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since British great Lennox Lewis, with Joshua’s WBA, WBO and IBF titles also set to be on the line.

And Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the significant development, describing it as a “major effort”.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month,” Eddie Hearn told ESPN. “The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.

“I actually feel we’ve done the hard part. Speaking for myself, Anthony and his team at 258 management, I know how hard we’ve worked hard these last couple of months and I just feel that this fight is so big it’s not a difficult sell.

“We’ve already had approaches from eight or nine sites. The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, eastern Europe and America.”