Anthony Joshua’s tears and tirade show the burden of boxing’s spotlight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sachin Nakrani in Jeddah
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anthony Joshua
    Anthony Joshua
    English boxer
  • Oleksandr Usyk
    Ukrainian boxer
<span>Photograph: EPA</span>
Photograph: EPA

It was shortly before 4am local time that Anthony Joshua met the crowd that had been waiting for him. Alongside his promoter, Eddie Hearn, the 32-year-old strode into the press conference room located at the back of the Abdullah Sports City media centre and took a seat behind the podium. He and Hearn then started taking questions and everything was proceeding as normal, until someone asked Joshua if he was proud of the performance he had delivered in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

“Am I proud of myself?” Joshua said. “It’s hard to say if I’m proud of myself. I’m upset. Really, deep down in my heart …” Everyone waited for him to finish his answer, but he had no more words. Only emotion. Joshua leant forward, covered his eyes and, quite clearly, was in tears.

It had been that sort of night, one of intense sporting action but also one in which the athlete gave away to something more human. A rawness that was as engrossing as it was difficult to watch.

Related: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua by split decision to retain world titles

It was surprising because it came from a man who for so long has been the epitome of restraint. Joshua may punch people for a living but he also comes across as a nice guy. Charming, sweet, the type of boy a father would happily allow his daughter to have dinner with. But here, on a hot night in Jeddah, the Saudi Arabian city by the Red Sea, that all burned away.

Having lost to Usyk for a second time and consequently failed in his bid to regain his status as a world heavyweight champion, Joshua lost it all over again. He threw two of the victor’s three belts out of the ring before storming out of it himself. Having returned, he then exchanged angry words with Usyk before taking hold of a microphone. In front of the 10,000-strong crowd, he delivered a curious, foul-mouthed monologue.

“If you knew my story, you would understand the passion. I ain’t no fucking amateur boxer from five years old,” he declared. “I was going to jail … I got bail and I started training my ass off. It’s because of the fucking passion we put into this shit, man.

“Motherfucker, I’m not a 12-round fighter,” he continued. “Look at me. I’m the new breed of heavyweight. ‘Oh, you don’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano’, That’s cause I ain’t fucking 14 stone. I’m 18 stone and I’m heavy. It’s hard work.”

I’m a hustler, I work hard – but it comes at a cost. Tonight you saw a crack in the armour

Anthony Joshua

Joshua eventually got around to congratulating Usyk, but even that was done with a coarseness that made it sound insincere. In keeping with the rest of the speech, it was also a bit weird.

All in all, it was hard to know what to make of Joshua’s behaviour. Initially there was confusion, shock, even disgust. But ultimately it was difficult not to feel sorry for him. This, clearly, was not just a defeated man, but a broken one.

The overriding sense was of someone exhausted by the life he has been leading ever since being propelled into the limelight by dint of winning Olympic gold a decade ago. Joshua turned professional the following year and ever since it’s been relentless: fight after fight, most of them either in pursuit or in defence of a world title, with the vast majority staged in front of huge, expectant crowds.

Anthony Joshua exchanges words with Oleksandr Usyk after the result was announced.
Anthony Joshua exchanges words with Oleksandr Usyk after the result was announced. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

With that comes vast riches but it is also draining, both mentally and physically, and while Joshua was probably able to cope with that during the good times, it clearly has proved too much during the bad – specifically in the period between his loss to Usyk in Tottenham last September and Saturday’s rematch. As Joshua admitted, he felt the pressure of needing to recover his WBA, WBO and IBF titles, and having not done so it is perhaps no surprise he buckled.

“I’m a hustler, I work hard and make sure my team is good, but it comes at a cost,” he said. “It will never break me, but it takes a lot of strength and tonight you saw a crack in the armour.”

Hearn also admitted Joshua came into this fight with the weight of the world on his shoulders and stressed that was what lay behind his erratic behaviour. “What you saw was raw emotion,” he said. “People don’t understand the pressure that’s on his shoulders, and he’s never ducked that pressure. He’s an amazing ambassador. Someone I want my kids to look up to.”

Hearn also praised Joshua for “putting up a fight against one of the best fighters to ever lace up a pair of gloves”. It was fair of him to do so given his display on his return to Saudi Arabia three years after beating Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah. Joshua had vowed to be more aggressive than he had been when facing Usyk in north London and lived up to his word. Charging forward in the first round, Joshua secured the centre of the ring in the second and consistently stung his opponent with thudding shots, no more so than in the ninth round when the challenger had the champion scrambling, having unleashed hell.

But after returning fire in the 10th round, Usyk took control of the contest through a combination of typically sublime technique and ferocity. Having largely dominated proceedings it came as no shock when he was declared the winner, the only surprise being it was via a split decision. Two of the judges delivered scores of 115-113 and 116-112 in the Ukrainian’s favour while the other, incredibly, deemed Joshua to be the winner via a score of 115-113.

For Usyk it was a 20th straight win across two divisions, in turn fuelling talk of a mouthwatering unification fight with Tyson Fury – something both men appear to want – as well as delivering much-needed pride and joy to his war-torn nation.

For Joshua it was a third defeat in 27 fights and one that leaves him with few paths back to the top of his division. That is likely to lead to an increase in speculation, inside and outside boxing, that he could call it a day, something the man himself was keen to stress would not be happening anytime soon. “I’m a fighter for life, the hunger never dies,” he said.

Hearn went further by outlining his desire to see Joshua have “three or four fights next year and get back up to winning championship belts.” He also outlined his wish to see Joshua enjoy fighting again, and more than anything, to “be happy”.

Given his mood in the aftermath of Saturday’s fight, that feels like very wise advice indeed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.