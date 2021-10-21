Anthony Joshua teams up with Mike Tyson’s old coach to turn him into ‘a dog’ for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

(Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Anthony Joshua has called on Mike Tyson’s old coach to turn him into an animal in the ring ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua has been training with Ronnie Shields this week as he looks to potential widen or change altogether his training set-up following the resounding loss to Usyk.

The pair are scheduled for a rematch in March with Joshua potentially changing his approach having been nullified in fight one.

Shields told The Boxing Voice: “The first thing he told me when he came here, he told me ‘listen, I know people don’t think I’m a dog, I’m just a pure boxer, look I’m going to be a dog in this next fight’. And that’s his words.

“He told me, ‘I’m going to be a dog in this fight. I just need you to show me how to be the best dog that you can teach me to be’.

“That answered the question for me because my thing to him was ‘why did you box the whole time?; and he he said he thought he could outbox him, and that was the game plan.”

Sheilds said he had sat down to rewatch the Usyk fight with Joshua as well as spend time in the ring with the heavyweight.

“I just pointed out some things that I thought he should have done that he didn’t do,” added Shields. “There’s something I showing him that he said, ‘man, I was never taught to do this’.

“It surprises me that a guy who was the heavyweight champion of the world doesn’t know certain things.”

