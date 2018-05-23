Anthony Joshua (remember the name, Reggie Miller) feeds Steph Curry before Rockets-Warriors

Sporting News
Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua executed a neat give-and-go with the Warriors star during warmups, but not even that play could get TNT&#39;s Reggie Miller to get Joshua&#39;s name right during the telecast.

Anthony Joshua (remember the name, Reggie Miller) feeds Steph Curry before Rockets-Warriors

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua executed a neat give-and-go with the Warriors star during warmups, but not even that play could get TNT's Reggie Miller to get Joshua's name right during the telecast.

Add point guard to Anthony Joshua's attributes. The heavyweight championship boxer assisted no less than Stephen Curry on Tuesday night.

Joshua, the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titleholder, executed a nifty give-and-go as Curry wrapped up his warmup prior to Game 4 of the NBA's Western Conference finals at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

MORE: Joshua promoter Matchroom launches $1B DAZN deal in U.S.

Fight fans want Joshua, who defeated Joseph Parker in March, to take on WBC champion Deontay Wilder next. One of those fans is TNT analyst Reggie Miller, who perhaps had an old teammate on the brain when Joshua appeared on screen during the game.

Joshua could have said, "I'M RIGHT HERE, REGGIE!"

That Freudian slip did not go unnoticed by one very interested party:

Miller corrected himself on Twitter after the game as he showed himself and fellow analyst Chris Webber posing with Joshua before the Warriors' loss to the Rockets.

Joshua and Wilder have been jawing at each other from afar, but a fight between the two doesn't appear to be close. In fact, Joshua seems to have his eyes on the returning Tyson Fury.

Miller, unintentionally, had another matchup entirely in mind.

What to Read Next

Back