Anthony Joshua relives fight with ‘six guys’ who attacked him in the street

Anthony Joshua has told Louis Theroux about a “massive” fight he had with “six guys” in the street, showing the journalist his scars in the process.

Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, is the subject of the 7 November episode of Louis Theroux Interviews, in which “AJ” discusses his upbringing, boxing career and future plans.

In the opening segment of the episode, Theroux asks the 34-year-old: “Can I see your hands? Are those little marks from boxing?”

“Well, this one is,” Joshua replies, before Theroux adds: “What about on your knuckles?”

“You know, funny enough...” Joshua begins. “I’m not a troublesome person, I’ll be honest with you – far from troublesome – but I used to get in fights, and my skin hasn’t healed too well.

“So, this knuckle... I was going to get chicken one evening, and I ended up fighting six guys on my own. And that was just like massive – really good scrap. And I think this [one] is from the same time.”

When asked if he ever put anyone in hospital, Joshua replies: “No, no, no, no. In a coffin. No, I’m joking!”

Theroux, left, and Joshua at Finchley & District Amateur Boxing Club (BBC/Mindhouse Productions/Ryan McNamara)

In the latest episode of Theroux’s BBC programme, Joshua also discusses his career no longer being “fun” and his drug habits as a teenager in London.

Much of the episode focuses on Joshua’s points win over Jermaine Franklin in April, when the Briton bounced back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk. AJ has since fought again, knocking out Robert Helenius in August.

Louis Theroux Interviews: Anthony Joshua airs on BBC Two on Tuesday 7 November, starting at 9pm GMT.