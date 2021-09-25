Anthony Joshua reacts to Oleksandr Usyk loss: ‘Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you’

Anthony Joshua suffered just his second career defeat against Oleksandr Usyk (Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua has responded to his devastating defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

The Briton lost the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles on Saturday night after being comprehensively outclassed over 12 rounds by a highly-skilled former undisputed cruiserweight champion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua was comfortably second best on the night and his second career defeat - after the shock loss against Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden back in October 2019 - leaves hopes for a money-spinning all-British unification showdown with rival and WBC title-holder Tyson Fury in tatters.

The 31-year-old did not address the media immediately after his second title reign came to an abrupt end, with the damage and serious swelling around his right eye needing to be assessed by medics backstage.

But Joshua has now taken to social media with a message of defiance as he no doubt already plots a way to try and win the rematch against Usyk, the clause for which he seems almost certain to trigger quickly.

Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you & thank you each and every time! pic.twitter.com/GBgF7e5hcm — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 25, 2021

“Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you!” Joshua tweeted.

“London I love you & thank you each and every time!”

